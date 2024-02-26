Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Join bp as Construction Manager - Castellon Refinery!

About role itself:

The Construction Manager for Site Projects will be responsible, as part of a coordinated team, for all aspects of construction including leading safety, strategy, administration of the construction technical details, schedule and budgetary performance for an assigned suite of brownfield projects, while efficiently improving the use of bp's capital. These projects will be delivered working around live operating units or during turnarounds. The Construction Manager will also serve as a go-to resource for the Construction Specialists and Contractors amongst the team, participate in Community of Practice meetings and higher-level meetings/committees representing the Castellon Site Projects Construction team.

You will be part of a diverse and driven team working directly with Project Management, Engineering, Project Controls (Estimating, Cost, Scheduling), Operations, Maintenance and Contractors. The team works hard, is self-motivated and we celebrate our successes.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensures that construction activity is safely driven. Including assuring compliance with local policies and bp safe working principles.

Ensures construction reviews, work packages, method statements and risk assessments are of appropriate standards.

Provides construction input as needed during front-end-loading (FEL) to build schedules, verify estimates and provide construction expertise to support construction driven engineering philosophy.

Ensures construction framework includes project constructability reviews to identify and mitigate project construction risks through inherently safer design and front-end loading of site activities.

Supervise all construction activity performed by construction contractors to ensure that cost and schedule performance targets are met as planned and that their work is in accordance with work packages, specifications, and good practices.

Work with Contractor Field Supervisors to ensure safety, quality and efficient delivery of projects.

Looks for execution efficiencies that can be safely accepted to increase predictability of site execution and minimize excess spend.

Actively seeks out new safer and more efficient technologies for construction.

Ensure construction lessons learned are captured for feedback to future Projects.

What would you need to be successful in?:

Experience leading construction activities in refining or chemical plants.

Degree in Construction Management or Engineering/Technical Field

Detailed understanding of construction planning and development

Shown critical thinking and fixing skills

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.