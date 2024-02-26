Entity:Production & Operations
Join bp as Construction Manager - Castellon Refinery!
The Construction Manager for Site Projects will be responsible, as part of a coordinated team, for all aspects of construction including leading safety, strategy, administration of the construction technical details, schedule and budgetary performance for an assigned suite of brownfield projects, while efficiently improving the use of bp's capital. These projects will be delivered working around live operating units or during turnarounds. The Construction Manager will also serve as a go-to resource for the Construction Specialists and Contractors amongst the team, participate in Community of Practice meetings and higher-level meetings/committees representing the Castellon Site Projects Construction team.
You will be part of a diverse and driven team working directly with Project Management, Engineering, Project Controls (Estimating, Cost, Scheduling), Operations, Maintenance and Contractors. The team works hard, is self-motivated and we celebrate our successes.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
