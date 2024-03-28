This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



The Construction Manager for Site Projects will be responsible, as part of an integrated team, for all aspects of construction including managing safety, strategy, administration of the construction technical details, schedule and budgetary performance for an assigned suite of brownfield projects, while efficiently maximizing the use of bp's capital. These projects will be delivered working around live operating units or during turnarounds. The Construction Manager will also serve as a go-to resource for the Construction Specialists and Contractors among the team, participate in Community of Practice meetings and higher-level meetings/committees representing the AGT Site Projects Construction team.



Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



We expect you to:

Provide visible safety leadership throughout Site Projects organization on and off site, including assuring compliance with local policies and bp safe working principles.

Implement guidance for technical assurance associated with discipline’s activities within the squad and ensure work is executed to agreed technical standards.

Ensure the construction execution strategy is developed and supports its implementation to all stages of Site Projects lifecycle.

Be responsible for overall construction safety, construction strategy, administration of the construction technical details, schedules and budgetary performance.

Ensure construction reviews, construction readiness, work packages, method statements and risk assessments are of appropriate standards.

Provide construction input as needed during front-end-loading (FEL) to build schedules, verify estimates and provide construction expertise to support construction driven engineering philosophy.

Ensure construction framework includes project constructability reviews to identify and mitigate project construction risks through inherently safer design and front-end loading of site activities.

Monitor all construction activity performed by construction contractors to ensure that cost and schedule performance targets are met as planned and that their work is in accordance with work packages, specifications, and good practices.

Look for execution efficiencies that can be safely adopted to increase predictability of site execution and minimize excess spend.

Actively seek out new safer and more efficient technologies for construction.

Ensure construction lessons learned are captured for feedback to future Projects.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

Extensive experience managing construction activities in Oil &Gas or comparable heavy industry

Higher education in Construction Management/Engineering/Technical Field and/or proven construction management work experience

Experience monitoring, coordinating & managing a team of construction contractors.

Knowledge of and experience with a stage gated project execution process.

Understanding of Front-End Loading (FEL) concepts, engineering, project development, constructability and project controls.

Knowledge of Construction safety, including risk identification and mitigation, in the project development as well as execution phases of a Project.

Experience of projects and turnaround integration and execution.

Experienced in contracting strategies and long-term demand planning.

Strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills and awareness of agile ways of working.

Preferred background and experience in previous bp projects.

Thorough understanding of construction planning and development.

Solid critical thinking and solving skills.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



