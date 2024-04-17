Construction Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Summary

The Construction Specialist - Site Projects will be responsible, as part of an integrated team, for all aspects of construction including managing safety, strategy, administration of the construction technical details, schedule and budgetary performance for an assigned suite of projects, while efficiently

maximizing the use of bp's capital. These projects will be delivered in a refining environment, typically while working around live operating units.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensures that construction activity is safely executed. Including assuring compliance with Health, Safety, Security and Environmental policies and also bp safe working principles/standards.

Ensures construction reviews, work packages, method statements and risk assessments are of appropriate standards.

Provide construction input as needed during front-end-loading (FEL) to build schedules, verify estimates and provide construction expertise to support the construction driven engineering philosophy.

Ensures construction framework includes project/constructability reviews to identify and mitigate project construction risks through inherently safer design and front-end loading of site activities.

Endorses project readiness to proceed through Go/No Go meetings with recognition of risks or recommends rescheduling until risks are mitigated.

Monitor all construction activity performed by construction contractors to ensure that cost and schedule performance targets are met as planned and that their work is in accordance with work packages, specifications, and good practices.

Interface as necessary with Contractor Field Supervisors to ensure safety, quality and efficient delivery of projects.

Looks for execution efficiencies that can be safely adopted to increase predictability of site execution and minimize excess spend.

Actively seeks out new safer and more efficient technologies for construction.

Ensure construction lessons learned are captured for feedback to future projects.

Essential Requirements

Minimum of 3 years of experience managing construction activities in refining or heavy construction industry

B.S. in Construction Management or Engineering/Technical Field, or equivalent work experience

Thorough understanding of construction planning and schedule development

Solid critical thinking and troubleshooting skills

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Frameworks and methodologies, Performance management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.