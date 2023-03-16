Construction Manager (Solar)

Job summary

Responsible for providing construction engineering expertise and accountable for overall contractor management and coordination of construction contractors to ensure the technical integrity of multiple or large projects and to complete assigned work activities timely, within budget and in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



About us

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in gas & low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll create a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. You’ll help build our wind and solar developments, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Are you ready take charge of your career?

We are looking for a Senior Construction Manager to join the Onshore Wind & Solar Asset Development team. This role is responsible for the safe, effective, and competitive delivery of utility scale solar projects through the construction and commissioning phase to handover to operations. The role will provide leadership and direction to project delivery teams and ensure effective management and engagement with internal functions and external contractors relevant to the project. They will also provide guidance into earlier stage projects and pre-construction planning to ensure fit for purpose delivery, standard methodology is embedded and construction readiness.



In this role, it may also be required to support the origination and feasibility assessment of early stage solar, onshore wind and hydrogen projects and support other central technical office and business initiatives.



You will be accountable for:

Demonstrate our beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture.

Work with the project HSSE team to identify and effectively mitigate HSSE risk. Participate in site leadership visits.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

Handle the development of contracting and construction management / execution strategies.

Lead construction readiness, operability and value improvement reviews.

Lead and report on project cost, schedule, safety, quality and risk, along with any other significant metrics of project success. Secure project approvals if / when required.

Provide technical support, review, and assurance of the Contractor plans, procedures, and processes. Support engineering and constructability reviews as well as risk assessments to ensure contractor led solutions align with Company construction, HSSE, quality and risk management requirements.

Collect, communicate, and apply lessons learned and standard methodologies during construction and ensure embedded early in the development process to ensure project excellence.

Strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety demeanor in project teams.

Passion for delivery excellence and a willingness to contribute to wider efforts and initiatives outside of direct accountabilities.

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without line management authority.

Ability to interact with relevant external project collaborators e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

A technical bachelor’s, master’s degree or equivalent years of experience. It is desirable to have a chartership or professional engineering accreditation; APM/PMP accreditation.Experience matters. You should have a minimum of 12 years of experience in handling the construction of energy and infrastructure projects with 7 years direct experience demonstrable capability and a track record in utility scale solar. Onshore wind and/or hydrogen experience is a plus. You will have strong project management expertise and knowledge of industry standards and practices. We're looking for someone with a good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relates to design and construction and can drive competitiveness without an impact on safety or quality.It's also important to have:At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!