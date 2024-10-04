Construction Manager - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About role:

The role provides visible safety leadership throughout Site Projects and works within a squad to deliver in line with safety, risk and business goals. The role ensures that construction execution strategy is developed and supports its implementation to all stages of Site Projects lifecycle as per squad and unit priorities.

What you will deliver

Ensures that construction activity is safely driven. Including assuring compliance with Health, Safety, Security and Environmental policies and bp safe working principles/standards

Provides a key focal point for site teams and contractors for support and escalation of HSE concerns and requirements

Ensures SIMOPs reviews are updated throughout schedule development to ensure operational safety is embedded into the plan

Ensure appropriate framework for construction is in place to meet squad and unit goals and stakeholders/interfaces are handled within that framework

Works collaboratively with squad lead, unit leads and projects team personnel to develop and implement Site Projects activities

Provides construction assurance and self-verification throughout project life cycle to embed high quality, predictable, safe and efficient execution solutions

Ensures construction framework includes project/constructability reviews to identify and mitigate project construction risks through inherently safer design and front-end loading of site activities

Contributes to and ensures that certification, commissioning and handover plans are in place for all scopes along with a change management process

Supports development and execution of TAR scopes in support of Site Projects

Ensures construction reviews, work packages, method statements and risk assessments are of appropriate standards

Reviews any deviations from agreed construction strategies with subject area lead

Works with squad lead and site projects team to ensure project plans are in agreed global format and collaborated with the Asset schedules

Monitor all construction activity performed by construction contractors to ensure that cost and schedule performance targets are met as planned and that their work is in accordance with work packages, specifications, and good practices

Interface as necessary with Contractor Field Supervisors to ensure safety, quality and efficient delivery of projects

Endorses project readiness to proceed through Go/No Go meetings with recognition of risks or recommends rescheduling until risks are mitigated

Actively upskill/coach employees to support subject area and personal development goals

Looks for execution efficiencies that can be safely adopted to increase predictability of site execution and minimize excess spend

Maintains awareness of the construction industry globally and seeks out standard processes from wider construction network within bp and external

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering or technical degree

Preferred education/certifications:

Project management education and certification (PMP® or equivalent)

Charted Project Professional APM

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ Years for H (5+ years in Oil & Gas / brownfield projects)

Total years of experience:

10-15 years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience with delivery of brownfield projects in a high hazard hydrocarbon processing environment

Experience of working in an EPC Contractor environment

Knowledge of project controls, contractor management, management of change, scope and cost estimates practices

Knowledge of construction, commissioning, Turnarounds, and Outages

Ability to work in a team environment in a collaborative, respectful and dynamic manner

Ability to communicate and influence at multiple organizational levels!

Shift timing : 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm

% travel requirements : 10 – 15 % including international travel

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is not available for remote working



