Construction Manager, offshore wind

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.



bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.



We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Offshore Wind business. The Construction Manager will work as part of multi-disciplinary team to secure new offshore wind development opportunities. They will work with in-country offshore wind team, across business development, regulatory, advocacy, environmental / permitting and procurement / supply chain disciplines.



Lead a diverse multi-discipline team in delivering major offshore wind construction and installation workscopes.

Lead interface with Vendor and Contractor Leads to track progress, concerns, and lessons.

Act as single point of accountability on assigned projects to manage technical construction interfaces with all Vendor and Contractors, BP internal teams, equipment and material Suppliers.

Demonstrate mastery of and model safe work practices, act as site safety leader for activity in the bp operational boundary

Provide site safety leadership by consistently demonstrating bp’s commitment to safety initiatives

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSSE) risks and communicate as appropriate

Influence contractor HSE performance both on and offshore and proactively assure that they meet bp HSE expectations

Work to develop knowledge of offshore wind related contracts between BP and its Vendors and Contractors

Develops stakeholder and interface management plans in situations of high complexity.

Proactively builds mutually beneficial working relationships with a broad range of stakeholders.

Conducts stakeholder analysis and seeks information and feedback

Promote technical assurance, iterative development, and rapid learning cycles using agile practices

Push the boundaries of how we work by adopting agile methodologies and effectively applying them to lead value conversations

Understand data sources available and drive effective, consistent use of data in decision-making

Carry out work in conformance with BP’s core values and leadership expectations

Develop in-depth working knowledge of offshore wind related contracts between BP and its Vendors and Contractors

Have working knowledge of relevant industry and BP standards related to offshore wind construction, intervention and commissioning support activities

A minimum of 15+ years of offshore construction related experience, offshore wind experience is desirable.

Leadership in addressing Health, Safety, Security and Environmental objectives

Leadership in delivering safe and efficient offshore execution

Knowledge and experience with offshore/marine/subsea construction operations and associated activities

Experience working with construction vessels and supply vessels

Experience in simultaneous operations involving offshore construction.

Project management skills to include cost / benefit analysis, risk assessment, vendor oversight, and ability to execute independently.

Track record of interfacing across multiple functions and organizations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Ability to manage up and down in high-stress situations

Experience working with and for BP is preferred

Working knowledge of design and manufacture of offshore wind systems

Experience in commissioning and starting up new production/drilling facilities

Experience in other subsea execution disciplines/interventions

Knowledge and experience with projects operations and green-field activities

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.