Construction Manager – Onshore Renewables

Job summary

About Us



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in low carbon energy is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our onshore wind and solar projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



About the role



Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Construction Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Construction Manager will play a lead role in pre-construction planning, construction management and commissioning of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage either on a standalone basis or in support of green hydrogen production.



The Construction Manager will be responsible for ensuring safe, effective and competitive construction of individual projects and / or work packages on larger projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project construction.



This role will also support early-stage project origination and feasibility assessments and will be expected to work closely with peers in other regions and subject matter experts in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is deployed effectively.



This role will be located in Houston, TX. Relocation may be provided. May consider candidates out of state but will require up to 50% travel to Houston.

Key Accountabilities

Lead pre-construction planning activity for multi-technology onshore renewable projects including the development of local construction management plans, logistics plans and execution strategies.

Lead the construction of onshore renewables projects and / or work packages through the execution and commissioning phases. Support operations as required.

Support the origination and feasibility assessment of early-stage onshore renewables projects and support other Technical Centre of Excellence and business initiatives as required.

Act as the day-to-day interface with construction related contractors and work with procurement to ensure effective contract management.

Lead constructability assessments, construction readiness reviews and risk reviews.

Provide local construction input into CAPEX and OPEX estimating activities.

Manage and report on project cost, schedule, safety, quality and risk during construction along with any other significant metrics of project success.

Support project approvals if / when required from a construction perspective.

Provide technical support, review, and assurance of contractor plans, procedures, and processes to ensure compliance with bp requirements.

Provide leadership to projects teams and ensure effective management and engagement with internal and external stakeholders relevant to the construction of the project.

Build a network of relationships with related construction functions within bp and external construction service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Lead the identification and mitigation of project specific construction risks.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated.

Essential Education & Experience

A minimum of 10 years of construction planning and execution experience with 7 years direct experience managing the construction of renewable energy projects. Ideally a blend of solar, onshore wind and battery experience.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to construction and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Strong project management expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

Strong leadership skills with ability to bring people together.

Ability to interact with relevant external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

Ability and willingness to travel as required, including to site and various meetings.

A minimum of a technical bachelor's degree, masters preferred. Additional engineering, construction or projects management qualifications a plus.



Why join us!



At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.