Construction Project Advisor - PacNW

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Responsible for providing engineering/ permitting/ construction support to projects in the area of quality project management, Health & Safety, financial controls, and ensuring compliance through the different project stages using basic technical and analytical capabilities. You will represent BP at retail construction locations, during supplier interactions and occasionally with juridictional agencies. This role is key to US Retails annual plan delivery as Construction is responsible for a majority of the annual plan spend.

What you will deliver

Responsibilities:

-Implement quality project management in conformance with BP’s quality management processes.

- Align with all BP's Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures,

- Align with BP's Code of Conduct and model BP's Values & Behaviors.



Quality Assurance activities.

- Prepare project the latest estimates for NTI, remodel and tank/pipe projects,

- Proactively coordinate supplier deliveries and lead all aspects of contractor schedules,

- Conduct preconstruction meetings, weekly site assessments, site safety audits and final walk-throughs,

- Ensure project lease, design, and permit construction conditions are met,

- Deliver on construction project key performance indicators,

- Construction consultant to real estate, design, development and procurement departments,

- Author and maintain applicable quality assurance documents used to complete these activities,

- Supervise and report on quality performance of suppliers and contractors during daily operations,

- Participate in audits of the project management systems, including contractor and suppliers, assembling non-conformances and opportunities for improvement and apply project tools to lead and drive them to closure.

What you will need to be successful

Skill: Agility core practices

Skill: Analytical Thinking

Skill: Commercial Competence

Skill: Communication

Skill: Continuous improvement

Skill: Creativity and Innovation

Skill: Customer centric

Skill: Digital proficiency

Skill: Quality Audit

Skill: Quality in Design

Skill: Quality Management Systems

Skill: Construction Drawings proficiency

Skill: Permitting process

Skill: Scope development

Skill: Root Cause Investigations

Skill: Supplier Quality Management

Skill: Retail Development

OSHA 30-hour certified

API 1646 WorkSafe key

Bachelor’s Degree: Engineering or Construction Management preferred

You will work with

The Construction Team is responsible for planning and completing the build out of BP's US Retail Asset growth strategy, including NTI (New to Industry), Raze and Rebuilds, Retrofits, remodel programs, and Integrity Management projects (tank/fueling system replacements) within an assigned territory. Because the Construction Project Advisor role handles high risk activity, the individual must hold HSSE responsibility and apply Operational Management System practices throughout the project lifecycle. The Construction Project Advisor reports directly to the Retail Construction Manager.

Key Stakeholders include Retail Construction Manager, Construction Project Advisors, Real Estate Advisors, Design Advisor, Development Advisor, Construction Cost Advisor, Health & Safety Specialist, Compliance Advisor, Maintenance Advisor, Retail Operations Advisors, Finance Manager, Project Administrator and Project Controller.

The Construction Team champions a OneTeam approach in all aspects of business. The ideal candidate will leave their ego at the door and be ready to focus interdependently on BP's US Retail Asset growth strategy goals and objectives. The Team meets virtually often and challenges one another to continuously improve project delivery. If you are motived to work for a Fortune 100 company and make a real impact in a retail growth strategy, this is the right assignment for you.

How much do we pay? $65,000-121,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.