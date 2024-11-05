Construction Project Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Responsible for providing engineering/specialist support to projects in the area of quality management, assisting the team that is accountable for measuring and verifying the efficiency of BP’s quality management processes in support of the project’s quality objectives and ensuring compliance through the difference project functions and stages us

What you will deliver

Responsibility:

· Implements the project Quality Management System (QMS) in conformance with BP’s quality management processes and for implementing Quality Assurance activities.

· Supplies to the development of the project Quality Plan; Authors and maintains applicable quality documents used to complete the quality activities.

· Implements the project quality assurance activities identified in the Quality Plan during the design, procurement and construction activities of the project.

· Monitors and reports on quality performance of suppliers and contractors during daily operations.

· Participates in audits of the project management systems, including contractor and suppliers, assembling non-conformances and opportunities for improvement and apply project and GPO tools to handle and drive them to closure.

· Aligns with all BP's Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures.

· Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours. Focus on safety.

What you will need to be successful

Skill: Agility core practices

Skill: Analytical Thinking

Skill: Commercial Competence

Skill: Communication

Skill: Continuous improvement

Skill: Creativity and Innovation

Skill: Customer quality requirements

Skill: Digital proficiency

Skill: Quality Audit

Skill: Quality in Design

Skill: Quality Management Systems

Skill: Quality Planning

Skill: Root Cause Investigations

Skill: Supplier Quality Management

Skill: Sustainability awareness and action

Skill: use of box.com, excel, Smartsheet

You will work with

You will work with the Retail Construction & Engineering Manager, VP of Assets, Operations, Facility Services, Procurement, and contractors/sub-contractors.

The team is an exciting part of bp. We are responsible for new construction, dispenser upgrades, tank & re-pipes, various special projects for different departments.

We have fun while focusing on safety & delivering an outstanding project.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



