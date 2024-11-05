Construction Project Advisor

Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Responsible for providing engineering/specialist support to projects in the area of quality management, assisting the team that is accountable for measuring and verifying the efficiency of BP’s quality management processes in support of the project’s quality objectives and ensuring compliance through the difference project functions and stages us
What you will deliver
Responsibility:
· Implements the project Quality Management System (QMS) in conformance with BP’s quality management processes and for implementing Quality Assurance activities.
· Supplies to the development of the project Quality Plan; Authors and maintains applicable quality documents used to complete the quality activities.
· Implements the project quality assurance activities identified in the Quality Plan during the design, procurement and construction activities of the project.
· Monitors and reports on quality performance of suppliers and contractors during daily operations.
· Participates in audits of the project management systems, including contractor and suppliers, assembling non-conformances and opportunities for improvement and apply project and GPO tools to handle and drive them to closure.
· Aligns with all BP's Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures.
· Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours. Focus on safety.
What you will need to be successful
Skill: Agility core practices
Skill: Analytical Thinking
Skill: Commercial Competence
Skill: Communication
Skill: Continuous improvement
Skill: Creativity and Innovation
Skill: Customer quality requirements
Skill: Digital proficiency
Skill: Quality Audit
Skill: Quality in Design
Skill: Quality Management Systems
Skill: Quality Planning
Skill: Root Cause Investigations
Skill: Supplier Quality Management
Skill: Sustainability awareness and action
Skill: use of box.com, excel, Smartsheet
You will work with
You will work with the Retail Construction & Engineering Manager, VP of Assets, Operations, Facility Services, Procurement, and contractors/sub-contractors.
The team is an exciting part of bp. We are responsible for new construction, dispenser upgrades, tank & re-pipes, various special projects for different departments.
We have fun while focusing on safety & delivering an outstanding project.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.