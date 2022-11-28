Job summary

Job Summary

We are looking for a highly motivated Construction Project Manager, responsible for supporting retail asset management through the delivery of construction projects and programmes in compliance with applicable regulations, permits, licenses and stated legislative requirements with an efficient balance of cost, quality and time, in order to maximise the value of BP's retail network.



Key Responsibilities:

• Manage and control contractors through effective communication and leadership and regular program meetings, site visits and construction meetings and feedback

• Issue minutes from meetings and manage completion of actions

• Adhere to the Code of Conduct and leadership in HSSE.

• Ensure that projects are delivered in full compliance with permits, licenses and authorizations including CDM and Building Regulations, and stated requirements, and that value engineering is applied in order to deliver a specification fully compliant with standards with optimum cost of delivery.

• Manage delivery and verification of all HSSE standards, targets and reporting procedures including Project and Contractors HSSE Plans

• BP’s Code of Safe Practice for Contractors and Golden Rules

• HSSE monitoring and performance measurement

• Accurately report current status of all projects

• Effectively manage supplier performance through KPI’s

• Ensure adherence to BP Control of Work practices and policies in the control of high-risk activities.

• Ensure that lessons learned from previous projects and from the operation of existing sites are fed-back to the design phase of new projects, in order to reduce the total cost of ownership.

• Ensuring technically that no business disruptions take place in any of BP’s owned and agency retail sites because of legal compliance issues.

• Support with supplier relationship management process and escalation of performance issues.

• Accountable for the safe and timely delivery of all BP retail sites’ construction activities/projects and programs.

• Accountable for all overseeing assurance processes and documentation (control of works, pre-construction packs, handover documentation and procedures, as built drawings, project safety files, etc.)

• Ensure all project documents are accurately titled and correctly filed

• Effectively manage project change by Impact assessing the cost and programme impact of the proposed change

• Provide consultancy to dealer investment projects

Essential Experience

• Degree in Construction Project Management

• Track record in programme or project management.

• Track record in managing multi-disciplinary teams including architect, QS, contractor

• Excellent stakeholder management

• Experience of financially managing projects including agreeing Contract Sums, variations and Final Accounts

• Experience in petrol forecourt construction or maintenance

• Demonstrable experience of managing retail projects and programmes of work

• Demonstrable experience of managing contractors in the safe delivery of projects

• Familiar with administering and managing the JCT Design & Build contract

• Good command of spoken and written local country language and English

• Good oral and written communication skills







