Construction Project Manager



The Construction Project Manager is responsible for supporting retail asset management through the delivery of construction projects and programs in compliance with applicable regulations, permits, licenses and stated legislative requirements with an efficient balance of cost, quality and time, in order to maximize the value of BP's retail network.

You will be home based, most of your clients is based on the West part of the country.

In this role You will be responsible for:

Manage and control contractors through effective communication and leadership and regular program meetings, site visits and construction mettings and feedback.

Ensure that projects are delivered in full compliance with permits, licenses and authorizations, and stated requirements, and that value engineering is applied in ordert o filver a specification fully compliant with standards with optimum cost of delivery.

Manage delivery and verification of all HSSE standards, targets and reporting procedures including Project and Contractors HSSE Plans.

BP’s Working with Contractors, Control of Work, Golden Rules/Live Safety Rules procedures

HSSE monitoring and perfomance measurement.

Ensure adherence to BP Control of Work practices and policies in the control of high risk activities.

Ensuring technically that no business disruptions take place in any of BP‘s owned and agency retail sites because of legal compliance issues.

Support with supplier relationship management process and excalation of performance issues.

Accountable fort the safe and timely delivery of all BP retail sites construction activities/projects and programs.

Accountable for all overseeing assurance processes and documentation (control of works, pre-construction packs, handover documentation and procedures, as built drawings, project safety files, etc.).

Provide consultancy to dealer investment projects.

Ensure site risks, potential causes and ptential consequences are considered in Projects through formal risk review studies.

Responsible to enespect of the design & technical standards and other relevant stakeholders.

Control of the constuction contractors

Development of technical solutions to reach savings (e.g. more cost effective maintenance).

Coordination and consultation with authorities in all technical matters relating to retail sites.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in Engineering, Architecture or relevant Built Sciences qualification and experience

More, thank 5 years of experience in programme, project and/or maintenance management

Track record in managing multi disciplinary contractors

Experience in petrol forecourt construction and/or maintenance

Good command of spoken and written local country language and English

Good oral and written communication skills

Willingness to travel within local Country and Europe

A collectively agreed salary of € 4,500 gross with willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience