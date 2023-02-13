Construction Project Manager, NCAL

Job summary

About bp

bp is looking for dedicated, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly

Role Synopsis

The Construction Project Manager is responsible for planning and driving the build out of our Asset growth strategy, including NTI (New to Industry), Raze and Rebuilds, Retrofits, remodel programs, and Integrity Management projects (UST and fueling system replacements) within an assigned territory. Because this role manages high-risk activity, the individual must hold HSSE responsibility and apply OMS throughout the course of the project life. The Project Manager is responsible for managing their portfolio of projects within the approved budget, and timely deliver a quality asset for use by Retail Operations.

Role Accountabilities

Collaborates with the RE Development Manager to provide technical support during the Appraise and Select stages of the project evaluating feasibility of project for consideration by REC (Real Estate Committee).

Formulates construction budgets and critical path schedules for planning a project and verifying technical compliance of planned scope

Reviews final construction documents to ensure plans are cost-optimized in keeping with the Financial Memorandum, and align with all technical, brand, and image standards

Ensures HSSE competence and accreditation of the contractors, monitoring HSSE at site, performing Control of Works audits, etc.

Ensures timely delivery of projects (within the original time schedule agreed), on budget and in accordance to the original specification.

Obtaining approval from the Engineering Authority (EA) or SME’s to any design deviations from the technical standards

Delivering the Project Execution Plan, which includes, at least, contractual structure, schedule, quality control plan (commissioning tests, handover checklist, etc.), securing all licenses and permits to operate, and closing out the project in SAP

Supporting as required in procurement processes

Issuing the relevant purchase requisitions following the Purchase to Pay (P2P) process, confirming goods/services received, approve invoices, and have control of invoices received and pending, costs incurred and pending

Providing regular reporting including degree of completion, estimated date for commercial operation, cost to date and cost forecast, communicating deviations and defining action plan to mitigate them

Review and investigate near miss reports associated with the project, communicating promptly the occurrence of any safety incident and participate in the root cause investigation, progressing any actions required then sharing lessons learned

Handing over the project to Maintenance, after successful completion of the commissioning tests and clearance of snagging items identified during the handover visit

Experience And Education

Bachelor’s Degree – Preference for Engineering or Construction Management - Required

Minimum of 5 years of relevant business experience within Retail or Fuels Marketing.

Highly skilled in managing multiple projects simultaneously, working independently

Able to define scope and create construction budgets

Cost conscious and schedule driven

Good communicator and disciplined in weekly reporting of progress

API 1646 and OSHA 10-hour certified

PMP (Project Management Professional) highly desirable

How much do we pay: $115-149,5k

Note That is the base pay range listed for this position us a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of this posting

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. This can include, but is not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long term incentive program, and a generous 401k matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.com

