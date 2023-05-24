bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment. Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
The Construction Project Manager is responsible for supporting retail asset management through the delivery of construction projects and programs in compliance with applicable regulations, permits, licenses and stated legislative requirements with an efficient balance of cost, quality and time, in order to maximize the value of BP's retail network.
You will be home based, most of your clients is based on the West part of the country.
As a global player, we offer you very good career opportunities in an international environment, an independent and challenging area of responsibility with design/decision-making and development opportunities. We offer an attractive remuneration package including bonus and company car and a gross monthly salary of at least € 5,000 in accordance with the collective agreement with a willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.