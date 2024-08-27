This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

We have an exciting opportunity for a Construction Project Manager to join us on a fixed term basis until Oct' 25, taking a lead on the delivery of our Mobility & Convenience UK construction projects.

You'll be splitting your time between our Milton Keynes office and being on site to lead on key projects which will require you to run with an efficient balance of cost, quality and time, in order to maximise the value of BP's retail network.

Key Responsibilities:

Create and maintain the Project Execution Plan (PEP)

Working with site designer, architects, and specialist consultants to ensure constructability of conceptual design

Co-ordinate all relevant planning application documents and surveys

Responsible for the provision of construction cost estimates and schedule

Handle and control contractors through effective communication and leadership and regular program meetings, site visits, KPI review and construction meetings and feedback

Build and lead a programme of work for all parties including other bp teams to complete all their work and commissioning in a safe, logical and efficient order.

Ensure that projects are delivered in full compliance with permits, licenses and authorizations including CDM and Building Regulations

Lead delivery and verification of all HSSE standards, targets and reporting procedures including Project and Contractors HSSE Plans

Accountable for leading all aspects of assurance process and documentation (control of works, pre-construction packs, handover documentation and procedures, as built drawings, project safety files, etc.)

Handle all project construction financials and timeframes as detailed in the financial memorandum

Key Skills

Programme or project management experience from concept through to construction and commissioning

Track record in working across multi-disciplinary teams including architect, QS, contractor

Excellent partner management; internal / external / 3rd Party

Experience of financially running projects including agreeing Contract Sums, variations and Final Accounts

Experience in petrol forecourt construction or maintenance is desirable

Experience of leading retail projects and programmes of work is desirable

This role is a Fixed Term contract until the end of Oct '25.

The role is based 2-3 days per week in our Milton Keynes office and the rest of the time will be spent on site or visiting 3rd party sites.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Project Management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.