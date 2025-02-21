Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

The Construction Project Manager is responsible for the delivery of construction projects and programs in compliance with all HSE and legislative requirements to deliver safe, reliable & compliant operations in accordance with our Code of Conduct and HSSE commitments, as well as legal compliance with all applicable regulations, permit, licenses and authorizations and stated requirements.

This position is the replacement of a colleague, who will be on parental leave.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Construction Project Manager - fixed term

In this role You will:

Be responsible for the End2End management of construction activities/projects and programs at bp Retail sites in a safe, timely and compliant manner with regulatory permits, licenses and authority requirements

Apply adequate evaluation of risks and associated barriers, ensure risk mitigating actions are being defined and followed through for construction related activities

Ensure that all sites provide a high level of technical integrity to prevent operational business disruptions (e.g. down time) (OMS 5.2 Design and Construction)

Manage and control contractors through effective leadership, communication and on-site meetings (OMS 2.5 Working with Contractors

Actively drive and optimize supplier relationship management process and concern of performance issues

Be accountable to inspect and verify the design & technical standards

Control of the construction companies/contractors that performance is delivered as per specification

Ensure that lessons learned from previous projects and construction related activities impacting the operation of sites are fed back to the design phase of new projects

Be accountable to oversee all necessary assurance processes and documentation is available and properly filed in dedicated systems (Compliance Management System)

File all legal and regulatory documents like permits and correspondence in our systems(Compliance Management System)

Provide support and consultancy to dealer investment projects when required.

Ensure that all construction activities are delivered in conformance with bp’s HSSE guidelines and procedures

Apply and implement BP HSSE standards to minimize risks to people and the environment and to maintain BP's integrity and value. This is related to both internal and external workforce (contractors and subcontractors)

Cover applications of and consistency to BP’s Working with Contractors (OMS 2.5), Control of Work (OMS 4.5), Life Saving Rules procedures (IOGP)

Ensure compliance with the legal requirements resulting from the area of responsibility, apart from the employee's obligations under the Employee Protection Act (ASchG), compliance must be ensured in the following legal areas when exercising the role of the Construction Manager: StVO, Gefahrgut, HACCP, Baurecht, BauKG, Umweltrecht, Wasserrecht, Gewerbeordnung, Brandschutz, Abfallrecht, Wettbewerbsrecht, Kartellrecht, Anti-Korruptions- und Geldwäschegesetz, LKSG, DSGVO, Zivilrecht, Vertragsrecht etc.

Assure regulatory compliance in terms of assets, permits, protocols but also technical documentations, licenses renewal and environmental compliance including maintaining and owning constructive relations with local authorities where applicable

Accountable for legal compliance with all applicable regulations, permit, licenses and authorizations and stated requirements

Coordination and consultation with authorities on technical matters relating BP’s sites

Manage all authority related requirements and requests including authority meetings (on and off site), response to authority requests etc.

Responsible for budget planning and monitoring as well as ordering / invoicing process

Manage construction budget (including the planning cycle), identifying deviations, defining mitigation plans, finding opportunities to optimize construction spend without compromising regulatory / HSSE requirements

BP Standards and compliance: ensure that all vital procedures and standards are in place and being met, including GDPs (GP and ETP´s), GIAAP etc. and included in budget planning accordingly

Value engineering and cost efficiency to be applied to all Construction related work.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in Engineering, Architecture or relevant Built Sciences qualification

Track record in program, project / maintenance management including budget

Track record in managing multi-disciplinary contractors

Experience in supervising and challenging engineering works

Experience in petrol forecourt construction and/or maintenance is an advantage

German language is a must and English of advantage

Good oral and written communication skills, as well as negotiation skills

Willingness to travel within Austria 40-50%

Strong Safety Leadership skills and high level of interpersonal and team working skills

Strong Financial competence and very well organized and strong time management

Ability to understand changes in external and internal business environment

Ability to prepare, supervise and review budgets

Good understanding of related legislation/authority requirements

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

An attractive remuneration package including a bonus system and various social benefits including programs to improve work/life balance and wellbeing

The gross monthly salary according to the collective agreement is 5,500 € plus company car and home office allowance, - with willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience

Your modern workplace is located in the heart of Vienna and offers a panoramic view of one of the most beautiful metropolises in Europe

Agile and flexible working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international environment

Equity matching program

Company pension

Learning and development opportunities

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

