Customers & Products



Engineering Group



The Construction Projects Manager is Responsible for managing a large team to conduct all construction activities across the marketing territory, supporting BP retail’s growth agenda by coordinating construction engineering efforts to execute a range of projects in line with the relevant processes, procedures and regulations, in order to build competitively advantaged retail sites.



Contributes to the development of regional construction strategies, and holds direct responsibility for the construction process, from award of permits through to financial closure of projects, ensuring adequate resourcing and supervision of contractors to achieve project goals.

Holds accountability for site construction safety, quality, schedule and cost, championing BP’s HSSE values by implementing its policies and practices, and applies new technology and value engineering principles to minimize construction duration and cost.

Develops internal construction management processes and utilises and improves existing processes to bid for project work, track costs and identify saving opportunities.

Develops strong relationships with key internal and external stakeholders, and provides regular activity and spend forecasts and progress reports to senior management.

Manages a team of direct reports, building construction capability and driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, whilst delivering performance management, technical development and coaching.

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function’s safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Degree/National Diploma qualified in Commercial, Engineering or Project Management

Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar environment

Strong project planning skills and experience, underpinned by analytical capacity

Ability to engagement stakeholders in the business, developing strong networks and interfaces to achieve programme results

Deep understanding of the Fuels ESA business and the ability to create a strong network in support of the project objectives.

Regional Construction management office knowledge

Regional Construction management methodologies (CVP)



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



