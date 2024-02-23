Construction Services Lead ANZ

Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for a Construction Service Lead ANZ responsible for leading direct a team of technical specialists to support and enable project delivery and execution, financial performance, investment analysis, strong project management discipline and conformance to bp and regulatory requirements, including maintaining bp technical standards.
The role is responsible for overseeing and reporting on capex and revex budget and project delivery performance, as well as identifying and recommending methods to improve safety, efficiency and reliability of design & construction works, and for continually seeking opportunities to increase efficiency through standardisation and simplification.
What you can expect in the role:
Safety & Operational Leadership: Strong leadership of Safety and Operational Risk management through systematic and rigorous application and assurance of OMS requirements. Everything to be considered through a safety lens.
Stakeholder management: Acts as a local Contract Owner, inline with the OMS 2.5 requirements (for Engineering & Town planning Consultants
People leadership & influence: Lead a team of technical specialists and project investment analysts to provide overall construction services which enable successful delivery by regional teams. This should ensure the team is able to systematically track and report progress in reducing asset-based risks, providing reports & recommendations to assist in managing those risks via programs of work and preparing updates for Risk and Safety Forums.
Program management: Plan and manage the overall works program in line with investment guardrails, articulating optimisation opportunities, and consolidating/reporting on the pipeline of projects and execution. Work closely with regional construction leads and network planning team to ensure alignment with integrated network strategy and network plans.
Standards control & assurance: Develop and maintain bp technical standards. Manage and maintain relevant project management system / enterprise reporting system, working with I&E and other relevant bp teams to meet digital security requirements, and deliver training and coaching to Construction teams as required.
Customer-first mindset: Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer perspective front of mind
Performance obsessed: Coordinate Monthly Construction Performance Forums. Lead the translation of strategic commitments and capital frame into articulation of multi-year project pipeline and annual capex and revex plans.
What we would like to see you bring:
Tertiary qualifications in Project Management, Engineering or Construction Management Discipline.
Minimum 5+ years relevant experience in a related technical environment such as Engineering Design / Project Controls / Project & Construction Management or Construction Operations Support
Strong personal impact that inspires and motivates a diverse team and influence effectively across the organisation.
Strong commercial acumen, performance bias and understanding of end to end business operations
Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking
Working knowledge of SAP, ARIBA, Nostradamus, Power BI, Tableau or other corporate financial reporting / data systems.
Proficiency with digital workplace tools including MS Office Suite including MS Project
Experience with portfolio management ranging in value from $50M to $100M+
Commercial experience in the retail or the fuel industry advantageous
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.