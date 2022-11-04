Job summary

bp is offering a fantastic opportunity of Construction Specialist based in Ankara, Turkey.



In this position you will be reporting to the Projects and Modifications Team Leader and be responsible for coordinating site construction and commissioning activities interfacing with contractors and bp project engineers, Field Operations and H&S teams in order to ensure compliance with BTC Co. project objectives and delivering best industrial practice for H&S.



About the role:



You will have opportunity to contribute to below key focus areas:



• Ensure that construction/commissioning resources are planned and recruited to meet contract objectives.

• Manage all allocated projects to follow the construction related parts of CVP Process, including Project Health, Safety, Security and Environmental Reviews (PHSSER), Management of Change, etc.

• Ensure that the construction/commissioning management plan (Construction Strategy Document, Project Quality Programme document, Start-up and handover plans) is prepared and approved prior to construction activities commencing.

• Review, comment on technical documentation including Method of Work Statements (MS) documents submitted by engineering and construction contractors.

• Identify and manage any construction authority interfaces and requirements.

• Be responsible for any internal or external technical queries, deviation requests and scope changes related to construction are reviewed, assessed and closed out.

• Provide input to daily, weekly and monthly progress reports as required

• Certify that Permit to Work System ( PtW ) implemented at site rigorously.

• Represent BTC Co. Turkey at designated field meetings and ensure control of work system, including permit to work system are managed efficiently.

• Ensure that main contractors and their sub-contractors’ work in compliance with their own procedures and policies, including H&S/ER policies.



About you:



You will have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering as well as:



• Minimum 5 years experience in energy or related industry

• Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork

• Good project management skills

• High level of interpersonal and team-working skills

• Fluency of Turkish and English languages