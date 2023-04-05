bpx is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Construction Specialist based in Orla, TX. The Specialist will work as a member of the Facilities Engineering and Construction Team. The team collaboratively designs, plans, and executes projects to deliver new wellsite facilities. This role will support the installation of upstream surface production facilities and will report to a Construction Superintendent. The Specialist will provide oversight and direction to mechanical labor crews installing facilities equipment and piping, perform QA/QC checks of new facility builds and shop fabricated equipment, and act as a company representative on site to ensure work is performed in accordance with bpx’s Operating Manual. The Specialist will also work directly with the Facilities Engineers to generate design and constructability improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.
Key Accountabilties: