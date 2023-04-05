Job summary

bpx is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Construction Specialist based in Orla, TX. The Specialist will work as a member of the Facilities Engineering and Construction Team. The team collaboratively designs, plans, and executes projects to deliver new wellsite facilities. This role will support the installation of upstream surface production facilities and will report to a Construction Superintendent. The Specialist will provide oversight and direction to mechanical labor crews installing facilities equipment and piping, perform QA/QC checks of new facility builds and shop fabricated equipment, and act as a company representative on site to ensure work is performed in accordance with bpx’s Operating Manual. The Specialist will also work directly with the Facilities Engineers to generate design and constructability improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.

Key Accountabilties:

Directs contract crews performing mechanical work

Responsible for ensuring work is completed per defined drawings and scope of work documents

Responsible for reviewing and approving field tickets for Time & Material (T&M) work

Responsible for verifying installations are performed in accordance with code

Responsible for QA/QC checks of mechanical installations

Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses

Identify any high-risk activities in contractor work plans and elevate for appropriate level of risk assessment and approval

Perform HSE verifications of contractor-managed activities

Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying IOGP Life Saving Rules safety principles

Candidate must have at 5 years of experience in the construction of oil & gas facilities

Ability to read and update P&ID’s

Familiarity with piping codes (ASME B31.8, ASME B31.3, etc)

High School Diploma

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:Essential Education:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $113,000-$180,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.