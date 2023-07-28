Job summary

bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aims. The Construction Specialist is responsible for works within a squad or squads to support Site Projects delivery, in line with safety, risk and business goals. The role reports to the Construction Manager – Site Projects and provides visible safety leadership throughout Site Projects organisations on and off-site. The successful candidate will work collaboratively with squad lead, unit leads, construction manager and projects discipline personnel to develop and execute Site Projects activities.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aims. The Construction Specialist is responsible for works within a squad or squads to support Site Projects delivery, in line with safety, risk and business goals. The role reports to the Construction Manager – Site Projects and provides visible safety leadership throughout Site Projects organisations on and off-site.The successful candidate will work collaboratively with squad lead, unit leads, construction manager and projects discipline personnel to develop and execute Site Projects activities.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Provides visible safety leadership throughout Site Projects organisation on and off-site.

Works within a squad or squads to support Site Projects delivery, in line with safety, risk and business goals.

Implements guidance for technical assurance associated with discipline’s activities within the squad and ensures work is executed to agreed technical standards.

Reports to the Discipline Lead for technical and developmental aspects of their role.

Supports in-region construction manager to prioritise and assure construction activity.

Reports to the Construction Manager for prioritisation of work and regional activity.

Ensures the construction execution strategy is developed and supports its implementation to all stages of Site Projects lifecycle.

Responsible for construction safety, construction strategy, administration of the construction technical details, schedules and budgetary performance.

Understands squad and unit priorities and supports accordingly.

ABOUT YOU:

Relevant qualification in construction planning, execution or engineering discipline is required.

Advocate for construction activities and ensure they are safely executed. Including compliance with Health, Safety Security and Environmental policies and BP safe working principles/standards.

Supports peer to peer learning and shares knowledge; assists in improving contractor competency.

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviors to help prevent accidents or harm to people.

Track record of construction delivery in Oil & Gas.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.