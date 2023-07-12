Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Construction Specialist

Construction Specialist

Construction Specialist

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Orla
  • Travel required
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ066476
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

BPX is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Construction Specialist (I&E) based in Orla, TX. The Specialist will work as a member of the Facilities and Construction Team, comprised of construction specialists and facilities engineers that collaboratively design, plan, and execute projects to deliver the business’s new well program. This role will support the installation of upstream surface production facilities and installation of electrical surface equipment for ESP’s and will report to a Construction Superintendent. The Specialist will provide oversight and direction to contract crews installing instrumentation and wiring electrical components. The Specialist will also work directly with the facilities engineers to generate design improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

BPX is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Construction Specialist (I&E) based in Orla,
TX. The Specialist will work as a member of the Facilities and Construction Team, comprised of construction
specialists and facilities engineers that collaboratively design, plan, and execute projects to deliver the
business’s new well program. This role will support the installation of upstream surface production facilities
and installation of electrical surface equipment for ESP’s and will report to a Construction Superintendent. The
Specialist will provide oversight and direction to contract crews installing instrumentation and wiring electrical
components. The Specialist will also work directly with the facilities engineers to generate design
improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities: 

  • Directs contract crews performing instrumentation and electrical work

  • Responsible for ensuring work is completed per defined drawings and scope of work documents

  • Responsible for ensuring installations are performed in accordance with code

  • Responsible for QA/QC checks of electrical installations

  • Responsible for QA/QC checks of instrumentation (loop checks, calibration, etc.)

  • Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses

  • Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying BP’s “Back to Basics” safety principles

Essential Experience and Education: 

  • Candidate should have at least 5 years of experience in I&E construction / I&E maintenance for oil & gas facilities

  • High School Diploma

  • Experience with Coriolis meters, gas meters, and guided wave radar

  • Ability to read and understand P&ID’s and one-line diagrams

  • Familiarity with MOC, HAZOP, and PSSR processes

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Strong computer skills and data entry experience

 

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000-$150,000 

 
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.  


Travel Requirement


Relocation Assistance:


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp