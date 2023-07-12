BPX is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Construction Specialist (I&E) based in Orla, TX. The Specialist will work as a member of the Facilities and Construction Team, comprised of construction specialists and facilities engineers that collaboratively design, plan, and execute projects to deliver the business’s new well program. This role will support the installation of upstream surface production facilities and installation of electrical surface equipment for ESP’s and will report to a Construction Superintendent. The Specialist will provide oversight and direction to contract crews installing instrumentation and wiring electrical components. The Specialist will also work directly with the facilities engineers to generate design improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.
Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
BPX is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Construction Specialist (I&E) based in Orla,
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Directs contract crews performing instrumentation and electrical work
Responsible for ensuring work is completed per defined drawings and scope of work documents
Responsible for ensuring installations are performed in accordance with code
Responsible for QA/QC checks of electrical installations
Responsible for QA/QC checks of instrumentation (loop checks, calibration, etc.)
Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses
Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying BP’s “Back to Basics” safety principles
Essential Experience and Education:
Candidate should have at least 5 years of experience in I&E construction / I&E maintenance for oil & gas facilities
High School Diploma
Experience with Coriolis meters, gas meters, and guided wave radar
Ability to read and understand P&ID’s and one-line diagrams
Familiarity with MOC, HAZOP, and PSSR processes
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Strong computer skills and data entry experience
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000-$150,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Travel Requirement
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.