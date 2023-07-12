Job summary

BPX is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Construction Specialist (I&E) based in Orla, TX. The Specialist will work as a member of the Facilities and Construction Team, comprised of construction specialists and facilities engineers that collaboratively design, plan, and execute projects to deliver the business’s new well program. This role will support the installation of upstream surface production facilities and installation of electrical surface equipment for ESP’s and will report to a Construction Superintendent. The Specialist will provide oversight and direction to contract crews installing instrumentation and wiring electrical components. The Specialist will also work directly with the facilities engineers to generate design improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Directs contract crews performing instrumentation and electrical work

Responsible for ensuring work is completed per defined drawings and scope of work documents

Responsible for ensuring installations are performed in accordance with code

Responsible for QA/QC checks of electrical installations

Responsible for QA/QC checks of instrumentation (loop checks, calibration, etc.)

Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses

Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying BP’s “Back to Basics” safety principles

Essential Experience and Education:

Candidate should have at least 5 years of experience in I&E construction / I&E maintenance for oil & gas facilities

High School Diploma

Experience with Coriolis meters, gas meters, and guided wave radar

Ability to read and understand P&ID’s and one-line diagrams

Familiarity with MOC, HAZOP, and PSSR processes

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong computer skills and data entry experience

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000-$150,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

