Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, demonstrates its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we nurture a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Role Synopsis

The Construction Specialist will handle projects tied specifically to construction activity. This role will also assist with pre-job planning, scope of work, budgeting, and bid review.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for pipeline construction projects including new installations and repairs.

Own the execution of multiple simultaneous projects, ensuring oversight, HSSE and business performance

Lead BPX oversight of all construction crews to ensure compliance with BPX and regulatory requirements.

Assist engineering to generate work packs including site layouts, P&ID’s, bill of materials, and cause & effect diagrams.

Initiate and progress MOC’s for pipeline construction projects.

Participate in risk assessments associated with design changes, both for new facilities and for expansions of existing facilities.

Work with PSCM to develop work packages for cost estimate/bid process.

Ensure accurate cost tracking for execution and maintenance activities.

Supervise all aspects of project execution and ensure all project documentation is complete.

Identify and implement efficiency improvements by performing post project reviews and using new technologies/approaches to the construction process.

Responsible for providing support for new startup of facilities.

Provide positive leadership while being a teammate.

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives.

Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines.

Essential criteria and qualifications

5 years experience in oil and gas or energy industry

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork

Excellent project management skills

Must have strong initiative to manage and drive project progress and safety culture

Experience in energy construction projects including plant piping, process, and pipeline systems

Ability to read and interpret pipeline construction drawings and P&ID’s

Experience with financial analysis to prepare budgets and manage costs

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $114,000 - $140,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.