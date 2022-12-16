Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Construction Supervisor

Construction Supervisor

Construction Supervisor

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143755BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for providing engineering support for projects and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

ROLE OBJECTIVES

The Construction Supervisor E&I TankTAR supports Construction Manager TankTAR to execute the field work in a safe, efficient, effective, with high quality and systematic way. He or she will also support other E&I activities within Non-routine Maintenance department when needed.

ACCOUNTABILITIES

The Construction Supervisor E&I is responsible for:
  • Making work packages and supervise the job
  • QA/QC
  • Provides technical support by (de)commissioning of equipment
  • Material management E&I
  • Gives input and checks the RFA (engineerings) E&I package
  • Holds strong relationship with (internal) stakeholders
  • Solves technical problems / discussions

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

See generic job description field supervisor
0
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
Required education and qualifications
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in the petrochemical industry
  • MBO level 4 diploma in electrical & instrumentation
  • VCA VOL
Required experience:The Construction Supervisor E&I TankTAR supports Construction Manager TankTAR to execute the field work in a safe, efficient, effective, with high quality and systematic way. He or she will also support other E&I activities within Non-routine Maintenance department when needed.
Languages:Good reading and writing knowledge of Dutch and English (language of instruction dutch)

Apply Search all jobs at bp