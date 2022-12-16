Responsible for providing engineering support for projects and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.
ROLE OBJECTIVES
|The Construction Supervisor E&I TankTAR supports Construction Manager TankTAR to execute the field work in a safe, efficient, effective, with high quality and systematic way. He or she will also support other E&I activities within Non-routine Maintenance department when needed.
ACCOUNTABILITIES
|The Construction Supervisor E&I is responsible for:
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
|See generic job description field supervisor
|EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
|Required education and qualifications
|Required experience:
|The Construction Supervisor E&I TankTAR supports Construction Manager TankTAR to execute the field work in a safe, efficient, effective, with high quality and systematic way. He or she will also support other E&I activities within Non-routine Maintenance department when needed.
|Languages:
|Good reading and writing knowledge of Dutch and English (language of instruction dutch)