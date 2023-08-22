Construction Supervisor - ESA

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: • Support project and inspection work streams and maintenance through all phases of planning and execution.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for active participation in FEL, constructability reviews, review of detailed scope of work, development of site safety plans, traffic plans, and preparation of required paperwork.

Leads and implements BP T&P policies and procedures through all phases of construction management (i.e. Control of Work, Work Management Process).

Responsible for the preparation of job packages, drawings and communications with BP personnel and contractors. Set clear expectations on construction and safety performance.

Performs and ensures QA/QC of required BP documentation and redlines from contractors (project files) prior to handover to PM's.

Engaged in the contractor selection process with the PM’s and ME’s

Manages multiple projects concurrently and ensures that all HSE and project performance targets are achieved and or exceeded.

Maintenance / Inspection – Planning and execution of tank internal and external inspections and repairs

Essential Education:

High School Diploma or GED

Essential Criteria:

Required:

Proven project or construction management experience within the oil and gas industry

Travel Requirements: Up to 75% (International and Domestic) within UK / France / South Africa / Turkey

Desired Criteria:

Technical Degree in Construction

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, or Business subject area

Shown pipeline and terminals construction experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

