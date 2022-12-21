Responsible for providing engineering support for projects and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.
Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken?
Construction Supervisor E&I
De Construction Supervisor E&I is verantwoordelijk voor het veilig, efficiënt en volgens BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam standaards coördineren van de constructie van projecten, inclusief de kwalitatieve en kwantitatieve controles.
Start bij ons als Construction Supervisor E&I en maak een verschil door: