Responsible for providing engineering support for projects and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken?



Construction Supervisor E&I



De Construction Supervisor E&I is verantwoordelijk voor het veilig, efficiënt en volgens BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam standaards coördineren van de constructie van projecten, inclusief de kwalitatieve en kwantitatieve controles.



Start bij ons als Construction Supervisor E&I en maak een verschil door:

De begeleiding van de constructie fase van de daartoe aangewezen projecten;

Het controleren van de kwaliteit en kwantiteit van het geleverde werk;

Het realiseren van het geplande werk, met minimaal meerwerk, binnen de gestelde objectives zoals tijd en budget;

Jouw begeleiding van projecten in FEL fase.

In deze positie zal jij:

Faciliteren en deelnemen aan constructability meetings tijdens de ontwerpfase;

Deelnemen aan modelreviews en Interactive planningsessies (IAP);

Toezien op tijdige levering van materiaal en signaleert onvolkomenheden;

Extra werk begeleiden door toepassing van extra werk procedures;

Toezien op het veilig uitvoeren van voorkomende werkzaamheden aan “life” apparatuur, door het uitvoeren van risicoanalyses, veilig stellen van werkplekken en het voorschrijven van veiligheidsmiddelen;

Opvolgen of de werkzaamheden volgens planning (schedule) worden uitgevoerd en overlegt met partijen wanneer er wijzingen zijn;

Toezien op kwaliteit tijdens de constructie fase;

Gewerkte uren en begrotingen controleren;

Constructie rapportage daar waar nodig verzorgen;

(onbekende) aannemers/leveranciers op het BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam terrein begeleiden;

Werkplekken controleren op veiligheid, o.a. door het houden van oogrondes en audits (o.a. LMRA, CoW, SOC).

Werkpermits verzorgen inclusief noodzakelijke aanvullende procedures;

De uitvoering van projecten op zodanige wijze begeleiden, dat deze werkzaamheden worden uitgevoerd volgens RFC enginering pakketten en de van toepassing zijnde standaarden en normen, veilig en binnen planning;

Ondoelmatige werkmethoden signaleren en jij neemt correctieve acties ter verbetering hiervan.

Uurstaten voor meer/minder werk controleren;

Ervoor zorgen dat de contractor de tekeningen as-built oplevert;

Zorgdragen voor de overdracht naar operations inclusief opstellen van een restpuntenlijst;

Voor deze positie zoeken wij het volgende :