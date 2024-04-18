Construction Supervisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Key Accountabilities:

Support project and inspection work streams and engineered maintenance through life cycle of planning and execution.

Responsible for active participation in FEL, constructability reviews, review of detailed scope of work, development of site safety plans, traffic plans, and preparation of required paperwork.

Leads and implements BP T&P policies and procedures through all phases of construction management (i.e. Control of Work, Work Management Process).

Responsible for the preparation of job packages, drawings and communications with BP personnel and contractors. Set clear expectations on construction and safety performance.

Responsible managing the interface between operations, engineering and HSE-C team members

Implement project execution plan and work stream plans in the field with construction resources, manages to the approved schedule and provide real time updates to the Project Managers (PM) and Maintenance Engineers (ME).

Performs and ensures QA/QC of required BP documentation and redlines from contractors (project files) prior to handover to PM's.

Assist Project Managers and Engineers with the execution plan and recommends ways to optimize the construction activities.

Engaged in the contractor selection process with the PM’s and ME’s

Manages multiple projects concurrently and ensures that all HSE and project performance targets are achieved and or exceeded.

Ensures appropriate resources are assigned to efficiently execute work

Ensures compliance with BP Internal Engineering specifications

Ensure QA/QC strategy is developed and implemented for fabrication and construction related activities

Maintains regulatory compliance with State, Local, and BP requirements

Maintenance / Inspection – Planning and execution of tank internal and external inspections and repairs

Responsible for collaborating with BP central engineering and Tank Engineer regarding job scope and inspection techniques.

Manage third party inspection staff throughout the project

Assure project scope and construction requirements have been reviewed with the project execution team and copies of the SOW/PEP and construction drawings are maintained on site

Essential Education:

High School Diploma or GED

Essential Criteria:

Proven project or construction management experience within the oil and gas industry

Travel Requirements: Up to 75% within UK (Hamble, Hemel, Isle of Grain), some international travel

Desired Criteria:

Technical Degree in Construction Management

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, or Business subject area

Proven pipeline and terminals construction experience

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Construction, Construction Management, Control of Work, Safety Standards, Technical Maintenance, Work Management



