Construction TL

Job summary

This role is primarily responsible for managing the Eagleford area Pipeline Construction team under the direction of the Pipeline Site Manager to ensure all construction/repair activities are executed safely, cost effectively, and to schedule. The position must review and adhere to defined safety and operations standards, optimize the performance of existing/new facilities, and assist in forecasting and planning for future construction needs.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage direct reports within the Eagleford pipeline construction team.

Provide feedback to direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, fostering a continuous improvement culture.

In line with continuous improvement conversations, have regular dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensure personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Support the optimization of operations, ensuring compliance with safe operations, system procedures and requirements, contractual obligations (if applicable) and business unit objectives.

Notifies management and/or stakeholders of abnormal conditions, supporting root cause failure analysis investigations.

Participate in Incident Management Team and incident investigations.

Responsible for safe/reliable daily operations of construction projects and repairs in the Eagleford area

Oversee QA/QC process during construction of the facilities.

Responsible for ensuring utilization of daily control of work process to ensure compliance with BPX and regulatory requirements.

Use of safety verification application to verify critical work and document failures.

Responsible for minimizing production deferral during projects.

Interact effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members.

Lead the execution of simultaneous projects, ensuring oversight, HSSE, and business performance.

Assist engineering to generate documents including site layouts, P&ID’s, bill of materials, etc.

Participate in risk assessments associated with design changes, both for new facilities and for expansions of existing facilities.

Work with PSCM to develop work packages for cost estimate/bid process.

Ensure accurate cost tracking for execution and maintenance activities.

Accountable for handover/MOC/PSSR process

Identify and implement efficiency improvements by performing post project reviews and using new technologies/approaches to the construction process.

Responsible for providing support for new startup of facilities.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player.

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives.

Schedule and lead individual and group meetings as needed to maintain communication with multiple teams

Essential Education and qualifications:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Familiar in PSM facility regulation

Familiar in DOT regulation and pipeline operations

Experience in the ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness

Understanding of process safety concepts and application

Ability to read and utilize P&IDs and PFDs

Excellent project management skills

Experience in construction projects including plant piping, process, and pipeline systems.

Experience with financial analysis to manage costs within budget.

Ability to easily shift focus between tasks

Familiar with computer applications including MS Office, SAP, GIS, etc.

Ability to travel within Eagleford business asset and other business units including overnight stays

Location: Position reports to Cuero, TX



We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $130,000 - $185,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.