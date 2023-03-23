Construction & Maintenance Manager

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

The primary responsibility of the role is to deliver a market leading mobility customer experience through building, refreshing, and maintaining a network of retail sites. The sites need to be easily identified, easily accessed, and navigated with modern, maintained equipment and facilities which are safe, clean, reliable and efficient that will delight customers at each visit.

The key responsibility of the role is to manage a team of functional experts to design, construct and provide on-going maintenance on the network of sites



Education and Experience Required:



Education

Engineering Degree or equivalent technical qualifications from an accredited tertiary institution and registered as a Professional Engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa.

Post graduate studies in business or Project management would be an added advantage.

Experience

10 years’ experience in the fuel industry with managerial expertise

10 years of business / construction / project management and maintenance management experience.

Minimum of 5 years of management experience of medium size teams of up to 100 people

Experience in the execution of multiple projects over a wide geographic spread will be an added advantage.

Exposure or direct experience in maintenance management systems covering reliability analysis, preventative and predictive maintenance, asset tagging etc.

Key Accountabilities:



Leadership and Relationship Management

Role model and ensure entire team consistently practices the Who We are beliefs; Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others

Exceptional leadership required in HSSE and S&OR and ensuring safe systems of work are core in the function

Provide leadership to the delivery teams and ensure capability development and sustainability of key resources.

Engagement with Sales and Marketing, as the primary initiators of most Retail projects and the close working relationship with other key functions: Procurement, Finance, Legal, HSSE to optimise project execution and asset life cycle.

Enables the efficient delivery of the Asset Management strategy through the provision of the appropriate level of resources (capacity and capability) sourced internally or externally.

Technical Expertise

Ability to provide guidance to technical engineering experts

Deliver an efficient maintenance program that is aligned to OMS, encompassing planned maintenance and inspection that reduces risks and ensure our assets deliver the full commercial value.

Monitor and measure contractors and/or developers’ compliance to service level agreements.

Ensure that all work executed (construction and maintenance) activities are conducted in accordance with bp standards as well as compliance with the relevant statutory and legislative authorities

Operational Excellence

Effective completion of the ‘Appraise, Select and Define’ phases of all capital projects.

Drives the development and adoption of a Programme Management Framework ensuring consistent programme delivery in the Strategic Performance Unit (SPU).

Develops a framework that ensures excellence in execution for both projects and maintenance, that will lead to the latter achieving 80% preventative and 20% reactive maintenance and asset availability above 95% on average.

Build a culture of continuous improvement by driving innovation to improve build standards, energy efficiency and achieve the Life Cycle Management of assets

Establishes a Programme Management Governance structure/forum(s) to align and prioritise capital project requirements to the CVP process and Asset Management strategy, taking into CBM and P&PR.

Creates and maintain the appropriate Data Management Systems for all capital projects and maintenance management, aligned to OMS requirements.

Accountable for the establishment and overseeing of the new maintenance and construction model within 6-12 months, including contracts management.

Financial and Performance Management

Drives capital productivity initiatives and cost benchmarking programmes., including resource efficient and safe designs. This includes: Translating customer requirements into functional and technical specifications and final designs. Ensuring design standards are correctly implemented. Driving standardisation of retail sites

Managing the design information on the intranet and other knowledge mediums.

Ensuring the appropriate technology and systems are in place for Wet Stock Management and Loss of Primary Containment (LOPC)

Sets targets, measure, analyze and displays results in accordance with Programme Management and Maintenance KPI’s across the SPU.

Communicates programme performance within the Performance Management Framework and be the key representative for A&O in the P&PR forums.

Manages the overall maintenance and monitoring programs that covers reliability analysis of all equipment, inspection, and preventative maintenance plans.

Plans and manages the annual operating costs

Grade GResponsible for managing a team to provide ongoing retail asset portfolio identification and development of advantaged locations in a given region using advanced commercial and technical knowledge, within the context of the strategic vision, developing site assets in target markets in order to develop a competitively advantaged retail network.