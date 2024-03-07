Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Construction and Maintenance Manager

In this role You will:

Lead construction and maintenance activities and team to ensure that their resources and costs are aligned to the needs of the business. (compliance and conformance). Close co-operation with Commercial Development/Real Estate team to ensure that bp & compliance requirements are respected in negotiations and external relationship management.

Coordinate performance and budget management to facilitate prioritization and decision making.

Lead the construction and maintenance budgets (including the planning cycle), identifying deviations, defining mitigation plans, and finding opportunities to optimise maintenance and construction spend without compromising regulatory and bp HSSE requirements.

Support preparation of Capex, Revex and Working Capital budgets, monitoring and ongoing reviewing of the expenditures, direct responsibility for budgets execution.

Co-own the participation, network development and optimization strategy jointly with the local Operations team.

Own the financial agenda for all asset related activities and ensures monitoring and optimization of budgets in close alignment with the asset procurement team.

Be accountable for the preparation and ownership of all the business cases and FMs of all construction and maintenance related projects.

Actively lead Post Project Reviews to ensure the delivery of the FMs targets, agree action plans and extract lessons for future projects. Accountable for Project delivery.

Act as Role model for OMS, the Safety Leadership Principles and deliver bp HSSE aims to eliminate fatalities and life changing injuries.

Apply and implement BP HSSE standards to minimise risks to people and the environment and to maintain BP's integrity and value. This is related to both internal and external staff (contractors and subcontractors)

Assure regulatory compliance in terms of assets, permits, protocols but also technical documentations, licenses renewal and environmental compliance including maintaining and owning constructive relations with local authorities where applicable.

Act as the legally responsible person for all M&C related construction and maintenance related regulatory requirements.

Participate in the overall management of country operations team.

Partner for procurement assets and having a voice in equipment selection, contractors’ management and selection, contracts model (capex, pay per use, leases) and for Opex/I&E in maintenance digitalization including SDA – IoT in the future, predictive maintenance, equipment efficiencies, CW digitalization.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in Engineering, Architecture, or relevant Built Sciences qualification

Min 10 years work experience in relevant business area

Track record in program, project or maintenance management including Budget management

Experience in supervising and challenging engineering works

Experience in people management and mentoring

Experience in petrol forecourt construction or maintenance

Sound understanding of retail business

Good command of spoken and written local country language and English

Good oral and written communication skills

A good understanding of EMRA regulations will be helpful

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.