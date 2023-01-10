Consumer and Fleet Card Coordinator

Job summary

Responsible for supporting retail operations through managing local pricing of fuels to ensure adherence to pricing tactics and margin models, executing pricing processes and maintaining pricing tools and databases to provide analysis and reporting in order to optimize overall margin and volume performance.

Role Synopsis:

bp is looking for talented, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

This role will support bp’s largest proprietary card marketing program, the BPme Rewards Visa portfolio, through supporting the development and execution of business strategies to attract and build programs to generate loyalty from consumers.

Accountabilities:

Support the Consumer card manager in the execution and continuous improvement of BP’s Consumer Co-brand (Bpme Rewards Visa) Program.

Support the management of performance for programs, by analyzing program performance reports to develop and report out important insights

Work with partners to implement consumer acquisition and engagement strategies to drive higher active membership and generate incremental spend from active cardholders with the help of our card issuer

Work directly with bp channel owners, Team Energy, and 3rd party partners such as FNBO and Visa on the development and execution of marketing materials

Partner with peers in marketing communications to ensure program information and requirements are positioned in a strong and timely manner with customers and consumers.

Ensure excellence in program support and execution through partnering with relevant stakeholders to ensure the right inputs drive programs. Including but not limited to insights, sales, marketing communications, operations, I&E, finance, legal, procurement

Disseminate key information to the wider sales and marketing organization.

Background

Type of degree – BA Required

3 years of relevant business experience

Strong business background with a focus on sales and marketing experience.

Demonstrated record of delivery on value adding projects and programs.

Working knowledge of retail operations.

Proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint.

Ability to communicate complex ideas to a diverse set of collaborators.

Travel (15%)

