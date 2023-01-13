Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Content Advisor

Content Advisor

Content Advisor

  • Location Luxembourg - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144368BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

This is a customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role will support and execute the online owned presence for Mobility & Convenience (M&C) in Luxemburg and Austria (and the supervision in Spain and Portugal). Ensuring our customers can find us and when they do, they are correctly informed and engaged. This role will cover consumer, loyalty and reward websites, partner ‘owned’ comms e.g. mapping and social media and maintaining existing and launching new channels (alongside with corporate activity) to deliver the best online brand experience for our target audiences.

Key Accountabilities

  • Delivery of the 12 months content plan feeding in the master customer marketing plan across all products/services and offers

  • Coordinate the execution of a content pipeline across all channels using central assets, locally created assets, as well as sharing assets from other M&C and C&P businesses. Acting as the brand custodian for all online content - working closely with other teams

  • Own allocated M&C consumer website pages and ensure updated with all brand, product and campaign related content, creating local content as required.

  • Coordinate M&C SEO activity working with campaigns to ensuring website tagged correctly for all brand & campaign activity.

  • Work closely with Operation excellence team (Opex) to ensure reviews and online comments are managed accordingly

  • Work with agency partners in line with global agency process

  • Ensure all assets are loaded into digital assets management (DAM) tool maintenance, ensuring this is rigorously maintained and utilised.

  • Manage relevant appropriate budget lines with accurate and timely reporting

Your Profil

  • University degree in Marketing or related
  • ​​​​​​​3+ years in leading digital content platforms

  • Experience within a fast paced consumer focused environment, managing multiple projects

  • Deep knowledge in social media best practice and application

  • Experience of using CMS platform and Website Analytics (e.g. Adoe Audience Manager and Google Analytics)

  • Strong proven experience of content generation within brand standards

  • Experience in B2C and working with agencies to deliver high quality work

  • Capable of strategic thinking and thought leadership

  • Evidence of effective networking and relationship building skills both internally and externally

  • High degree of personal impact

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Apply Search all jobs at bp