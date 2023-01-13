Content Advisor (fixed term)

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

This is a customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business and the external customer/consumer, this role will support and execute the online owned presence for Mobility & Convenience (M&C) in Luxemburg and Austria (and the supervision in Spain and Portugal). Ensuring our customers can find us and when they do, they are correctly informed and engaged. This role will cover consumer, loyalty and reward websites, partner ‘owned’ comms e.g. mapping and social media and maintaining existing and launching new channels (alongside with corporate activity) to deliver the best online brand experience for our target audiences.

Key Accountabilities

Delivery of the 12 months content plan feeding in the master customer marketing plan across all products/services and offers

Coordinate the execution of a content pipeline across all channels using central assets, locally created assets, as well as sharing assets from other M&C and C&P businesses. Acting as the brand custodian for all online content - working closely with other teams

Own allocated M&C consumer website pages and ensure updated with all brand, product and campaign related content, creating local content as required.

Coordinate M&C SEO activity working with campaigns to ensuring website tagged correctly for all brand & campaign activity.

Work closely with Operation excellence team (Opex) to ensure reviews and online comments are managed accordingly

Work with agency partners in line with global agency process

Ensure all assets are loaded into digital assets management (DAM) tool maintenance, ensuring this is rigorously maintained and utilised.

Manage relevant appropriate budget lines with accurate and timely reporting

Your Profil