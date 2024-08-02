This role is eligible for relocation within country

About Castrol India Limited !

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Content & Influencer Marketing Specialist based at Mumbai at details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role

Join us at Castrol as we expand our digital footprint and innovate our brand strategies. Strategic media partnerships and influencer collaborations are essential in driving our brand forward.

Digital partnerships and influencer engagement are central to our brand-building efforts. By using influencers' reach and authenticity, we strive to enhance brand consideration and drive conversion. In this role, you will craft and implement a comprehensive influencer strategy, aligning with our brand values and business objectives.

You will forge new partnerships, lead existing relationships, and deploy innovative sponsorship initiatives. Your efforts will amplify our brand presence across digital platforms and develop deeper engagement with consumers, mechanics, and dealers. Additionally, you will supervise all content integrations, including in film, in show, with partners (auto portals), influencers, website content, and e-commerce A+ content.

We seek a passionate content enthusiast with strategic insights and creative acumen to drive our content and influencer marketing. This is your chance to be at the forefront of a critical growth area for Castrol, making a tangible impact on our brand's success.

Join us and be part of a team redefining the future of lubricant marketing. Your contributions will drive brand consideration, enhance consumer experiences, and achieve remarkable business results.

What you will deliver !

Content Strategy and Integration:

Plan and strategize content creation and integration opportunities across various platforms, including in film, in show, with partners (auto portals), influencers, website content, and e-commerce A+ content and social media handles.

Collaborate with space and brand teams to ensure content aligns with brand guidelines and marketing goals.

Develop and implement a content calendar to ensure timely delivery of content across all platforms.

Ensure all content is consistent with the brand voice, style, and tone.

Sponsorship Deployment:

Deploy all sports-related sponsorship deliverables, including cricket and motorsports, creating and supporting intellectual properties (IPs) to drive engagement and conversation around the brands.

Handle and activate sponsorship agreements, ensuring all deliverables are met and using partnerships to maximize brand exposure.

Partnership Management:

Assist in handling existing partnerships and forging new ones to drive engagement and build consideration for brands.

Regularly evaluate and report on the effectiveness of partnerships, suggesting improvements and adjustments as needed.

Influencer Strategy:

Develop the influencer plan for all brands across all platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and auto portals.

Identify and engage with key influencers that align with brand values and marketing objectives.

Content Development:

Supervise the creation of high-quality, engaging content for various platforms, including video, blog posts, social media, and website content.

Work closely with creative teams to develop compelling visuals and multimedia content.

Ensure SEO best practices are implemented in all content to improve search engine rankings and visibility.

Coordinate with e-commerce teams to build A+ content that improves product listings and drives conversions.

Campaign Management:

Supervise deployment, including crafting briefs, creative development, deal closures, and financial administration.

Monitor and analyze the performance of influencer and content marketing campaigns.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Post Graduate degree in a related field

6-10 years of work experience in media, content, or social media agency.

Proven track record to devise and administer content plans at scale, including in film, in show, with partners, influencers, website content, and e-commerce A+ content.

Prior work experience with influencers and platform integrations is a plus.

Strong project management skills, with the ability to balance multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Proficiency in using analytics tools to measure and report on campaign performance.

Comfortable working with ambiguity and short turnaround times.

Showcases strategic intent and the ability to think long term and at scale.

Creative mindset with a passion for staying ahead of industry trends and innovations.

Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and external partners.

Knowledge of SEO and content optimization techniques to increase organic reach.

Being an Auto enthusiast, understanding the ecosystem is a plus

