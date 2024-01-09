Content Lead – Spend Management

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The Planning and Engagement Content lead plays a critical role in the transformation of procurement channels and related content in the area of Guided Buying.Deploy our procurement buying methodology to enable the simplest channels for our category strategies through our Digital Operating System through Ariba Spend Management and SAP S4 Hana implementations. This content includes buying channels, landing pages, Guided Buying, contract compliance, UNSPSC and related categorisation, marketplaces, purchase requisition handling and workflow guidance. Engagement will be with Category, Sourcing, Operations and deployment teams as well as supporting managed service providers.Support our Procurement Category Directors and Category Owners through content options to help them understand how the available channels can simplify the buying experience for their categories; help them successfully develop their content approach and longer term development plans.Build a deep technical knowledge on SAP Ariba and S4 to be able to provide the right mentorship and encouragement to the Category teams in content development.Run content and buying channel KPIs, reporting on progress as well as identifying risks to delivery and opportunities for improvement.



Key Accountabilities

Understands process, systems, marketplaces, categories and how to enable categories.

Delivers content for Ariba Spend Management and SAP S4

Works collectively with Planning & Engagement tower and category teams to increase capability and understanding on available buying channels and help them deliver a simple buying solution for their category.

Is the authority for content and buying channels for Procurement, monitors groundbreaking thinking and developments in the area of simplified buying channels and SAP Guided Buying functionality.

Performs analysis of supplier lists, contracts lists and spend data while understanding user difficulties to recommend the simplest buying channel to the category teams.

Coaches and advises category teams on the best ways to set up suppliers and guided buying to drive simplified procurement transactions.

Works closely with the Digital Operating System Program to meet programme delivery milestones

Works to create and sustain support for content within Procurement

BAU analytics to review benefits realiazation

Bachelor Degree educated or equivalent in related area

Proven experience in business services, outsourcing or similar, in-depth knowledge of procurement processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators

Considerable Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong user interaction

Solid understanding of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Experience in process management.

Have experience in participation in process re-design initiatives.

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Knowledge of project and organisational change methodologies and financial/operational control practices.

Ability to communicate with varying levels within the organisation, internal and external to GBS regarding complex operational issues.

Good interpersonal and communication skills required given ambiguous, diverse and sophisticated nature of operating landscape.

Influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives. Innovative in issue resolution.

Good planning, organising, problem-solving and analytical skills.

Prepares and presents reports on work undertaken and proposals on the direction recommended to achieve short-term objective.

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Excel; PowerPoint).

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines.

Ability to think outside-the-box.

Oil industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Experience with implementation projects change management and usage of respective tools

Experience in Transformation / Process improvement / Automation projects

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



