Content Lead – Spend Management & S4

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and partner management support for the hub or at site, based on sophisticated procurement management knowledge, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
The Content lead plays a critical role in the transformation/ adoption of procurement channels and related content for Ariba Spend Management and S4 systems and its lifecycle.
Deploy our procurement buying methodology to enable optimum channels for our category strategies through our ERP program, Ariba Spend Management and SAP S4 Hana implementations. This content curation includes buying channels, landing pages and related policies for Guided Buying, contract compliance, UNSPSC and related categorisation, marketplaces, purchase requisition handling and workflow guidance. Key engagement will be with Category laders, Sourcing, P2P Operations and deployment teams as well as leading third party staff.
Support our Procurement Category Directors, Contract Owners, strategic suppliers, Customers through channel/ content options to help them understand how optimizing channels can simplify the buying experience for their categories/ businesses; help them effectively develop their content approach and longer term development plans.
Drive adoption of Purchasing Channels with functional expertise on Ariba SM and S4 to provide the right guidance and inspiration to the Category teams in channel selection, content development and operationalization of curated content in the system.
Handle lifecycle of content and buying channel KPIs, reporting on progress as well as identifying risks to delivery and opportunities for improvement.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
