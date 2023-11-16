Content Lead – Spend Management & S4

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Responsible for providing dedicated procurement, programme and partner management support for the hub or at site, based on sophisticated procurement management knowledge, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



The Content lead plays a critical role in the transformation/ adoption of procurement channels and related content for Ariba Spend Management and S4 systems and its lifecycle.

Deploy our procurement buying methodology to enable optimum channels for our category strategies through our ERP program, Ariba Spend Management and SAP S4 Hana implementations. This content curation includes buying channels, landing pages and related policies for Guided Buying, contract compliance, UNSPSC and related categorisation, marketplaces, purchase requisition handling and workflow guidance. Key engagement will be with Category laders, Sourcing, P2P Operations and deployment teams as well as leading third party staff.

Support our Procurement Category Directors, Contract Owners, strategic suppliers, Customers through channel/ content options to help them understand how optimizing channels can simplify the buying experience for their categories/ businesses; help them effectively develop their content approach and longer term development plans.

Drive adoption of Purchasing Channels with functional expertise on Ariba SM and S4 to provide the right guidance and inspiration to the Category teams in channel selection, content development and operationalization of curated content in the system.

Handle lifecycle of content and buying channel KPIs, reporting on progress as well as identifying risks to delivery and opportunities for improvement.

Lead a content deployment squad

Brings in expertise with Procurement processes, Ariba SM, SAP S4 systems, marketplaces, category strategy execution, to enable deliver required outcomes

Lead content deployment planning and delivers content.

Works collectively with Planning & Engagement tower and category teams to increase capability and understanding on available buying channels and help them deliver a simple buying solution for their category and associated organisational change.

Is the guide for content and buying channels for Procurement, monitors innovative thinking and developments in the area of simplified buying channels and SAP Guided Buying functionality.

Leads analysis of supplier lists, contracts lists and spend data while understanding user problems to recommend the optimal buying channel to our category teams.

Coaches and advises category teams on best ways to set up suppliers and guided buying to drive simpler procurement transactions.

Works closely with the ERP Program to meet programme delivery milestones

Works to create and sustain support for content within Procurement

Responsible for BAU analytics to review benefits realisation

Bachelor degree educated or equivalent experience

Extensive years' experience in business services, ERP deployments, Category strategy execution, outsourcing or similar, in-depth knowledge of procurement processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators

Considerable Business/Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong user interaction

Solid understanding of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Experience in Sourcing & contracting, category strategy execution and process management.

Have experience in participation in process, system re-design initiatives.

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Knowledge of project and organisational change methodologies and financial/operational control practices.

Ability to connect with varying levels within the organisation, internal and external to GBS regarding sophisticated operational issues.

Good interpersonal and communication skills required given ambiguous, diverse and sophisticated nature of operating landscape.

Influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives. Innovative in issue resolution.

Good planning, organizing, problem-solving and analytical skills.

Prepares and presents reports on work undertaken and proposals on the direction recommended to achieve short-term objective.

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Excel; PowerPoint),

Good understanding on Agile methodology (use of ADO boards), process mining (Celonis) and data visualisation tools like Power BI.

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines.

Ability to think outside-the-box.

Oil industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Experience with implementation projects change management and usage of respective tools

Experience in Transformation / Process improvement / Automation projects

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



