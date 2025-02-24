This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

Continuous Improvement Advisor will work directly with the team to supervise, handle, document, integrate, and assess end to end processes. Advisor collaborate across multiple sub-teams and swim lanes, in assisting and implementation in the development and integration of faster, more efficient processes for employees and teams to follow and to build cleaner, streamlined approach to documentation, retention and education of team members on process changes.

What you will deliver

Review current processes, identify areas for improvement, and build end-to-end processes which assist in the overall assessment of each teams’ flows.

Develop templates and playbook layouts for documentation to provide a uniform and cohesive look.

Build and be responsible for Process Document Library - a single source of easily accessible and searchable resources and playbooks.

Host and present training calls in respects to new or refined processes

Lead data collection, creation, development, and distribution of the monthly Newsletter to the ROO Asset Management Team

Lead all aspects of and build the Functional Assurance & Assumption Process by working directly with the partners.

Handle the tracking of DocuSign documents for FMs.

Direct reference contact for onboarding new contract employees.

Own the Smartsheet trackers, Datamesh, workflows

Smartsheet point person for address, developing, build-out, launching, and leading new templates for teams.

Handle one off project requests from team requests through development and turnover

Business critical and special requests/projects as the need arises.

Experience and Qualifications

Graduate in business administration, or information systems.

Experience

Minimum of 4-7 years of relevant business experience within Retail

Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills

Experience with process improvement techniques like Agile or Six Sigma is a plus

Smartsheet experience is a must

Proficient in crafting documents with sound Microsoft office skills

Shift time: 7:00 pm to 2:00 am IST

Skills & Proficiencies

Very analytical and good attention to detail

Working with Power Point, Power BI and assembling data from multiple sources

Technically savvy and self-sufficient when it comes to various IT / software platforms

Comfortable presenting and talking to client senior leadership

Ability to communicate efficiently and authoritatively with all levels of management

Looks for proactive ways to find opportunities to contribute to client

Proven understanding of commercial terms

You will work with

All teams in developing documents and processes.

Asset Management leaders - cross-functional project management and ways of working

Business leadership - tactical delivery with an asset need



