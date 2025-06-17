Continuous Improvement (CI) Specialist - Haynesville

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



About bpx:

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Are you a results-driven professional with a growth mindset and a passion for operational excellence? We are seeking a Continuous Improvement (CI) Specialist to join our Haynesville team. In this high-impact role, you’ll lead reliability, process optimization, and sustainability initiatives that directly contribute to our strategic goals: enhancing safety, increasing production, and reducing costs.

This role offers a unique opportunity to work cross-functionally within Operations, influencing both field and corporate-level performance. You'll bring technical expertise, data-driven insight, and innovative thinking to drive measurable improvements in our processes.

Lead and execute Root Cause Failure Analyses (RCFAs) focused on Business Unit (BU) -level initiatives that improve safety, cost efficiency, and production reliability.

focused on Business Unit (BU) -level initiatives that improve safety, cost efficiency, and production reliability. Develop and present performance insights, metrics, and improvement plans to the Haynesville Leadership Team .

. Provide advanced troubleshooting support to field operations teams, ensuring timely and effective resolution of complex issues.

to field operations teams, ensuring timely and effective resolution of complex issues. Manage and track budgetary responsibilities related to assigned improvement projects and initiatives.

related to assigned improvement projects and initiatives. Support the chemical program for the Haynesville serving as the SPA for field activity.

for the Haynesville serving as the SPA for field activity. Act as the Low Carbon and Sustainability liaison , managing LC&S projects for the BU.

, managing LC&S projects for the BU. Lead the training and onboarding of staff in new or enhanced processes and procedures.

of staff in new or enhanced processes and procedures. Support SAP administration related to Pad/Wellsite equipment, ensuring accurate data management and process integrity.

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited College or University.

7–15 years of experience in oilfield production and operations, with a strong focus on field-based reliability or process improvement.

Strong understanding of reliability engineering , process design, and equipment maintainability.

, process design, and equipment maintainability. Proficient in RCFA methodologies , failure analysis, and project execution.

, failure analysis, and project execution. Experience managing and optimizing oilfield chemical programs .

. Proficiency in process optimization at both asset and business unit levels.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $114,000-$140,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future!

This position is based in Shreveport, Louisiana, and is designed for field engagement; however, a Houston-based arrangement may be considered for exceptional candidates willing to travel up to 30% as needed.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



