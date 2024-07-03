Job summary

Continuous Improvement Engineer is responsible to support and provide guidance to plant teams in application of continuous improvement tools and development of a continuous improvement mindset, to implement and show leadership on 5S, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) and lean concepts throughout the plant,to apply engineering and logic concepts in an ongoing effort to improve different elements, such as performance, productivity, and cost within the organization,to solve problems by applying problem-solving methodologies and root cause analyses,to drive loss analyses among processes and plant operations.

Continuous Improvement Engineer has a scope in raw and packing materials logistics, lubricant production, filling processes, and all other plant department and their processes in which an improvement opportunity exists

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

In this role you will (be):

Continuous Improvement Engineer has the following key results and/or accountabilities:

Actively driving production towards continuous improvement mindset, 5S workplace organization, Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), and equipment ownership.

Developing the following equipment standards in Standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the machinery, Cleaning, Inspection, Lubrication, and Tightening (CIL-T) standards, Centerline standards (CL), Standard definitions of critical points of equipment (CPE)

Training relevant people and provide adherence to standards (safety, quality, and operational standards).

Increasing equipment process understanding (quality, safety, output, waste, energy consumption, etc.) and transfer knowledge to equipment owners.

Monitoring line performance daily at shopfloor and eliminate losses one-by-one to improve safety, quality, productivity, OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) and other defines KPIs, prepare reports.

Working with operators, technicians, line leaders directly at shopfloor, and supporting departments to solve complex and chronic problems using root cause analyses to improve efficiency, productivity, cost.

Collaborating with operations and relevant departments, drive PDCA (Plan Do Check Act) plan for the long-term actions (make data-driven loss analysis).

Validating new products and packaging material until they become a new standard, translating the operational requirements into engineering projects (using Management of Change – MoC methodology)

Supporting site teams (blending, filling, site logistics, laboratory, scheduling, etc.) in data collection and analysis, in using Continuous Improvement tools, techniques and in executing the improvement plans.

Providing support in task-based risk assessments and management of change activities

Act as a substitute of Line Leader as required.

Take active role in diverse functions of the plant to develop systems, functions, and continuous improvement mindset



Education & Experience:

Degree level qualified in chemical, mechanical, or industrial engineering discipline

Fluency in English and Turkish languages

Preferably at least a year of experience in a production environment

Experience in Microsoft Suite application

Experience in lean manufacturing and project management (are assets)

Overall supply chain experience and/or understanding (are assets)

Having a six-sigma yellow or green-belt certificate (is an asset)

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Demonstration of problem-solving ability

Ability to collect, organize, interpret data, and trends

Having statistical understanding and interpretation

Good at understanding and interpreting mechanical processes

Strong work habits focusing on safety, quality, and productivity

Passion to question status quo, and able to take a hands-on approach with production line leaders, operators, and mechanics to drive change and get results

Being patient, organized, disciplined, and detail oriented

Having excellent interpersonal, verbal communication skills

Skilled at synthesis and analysis

Ability to adaptation for effective management of multiple assignments concurrently

Ability to work in a team-oriented environment

Comfortable working in a noisy environment and ability to stand for extended periods



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



