Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.





Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our team and advance your career as a





Continuous Improvement Manager



Péronne Lubricants Plant





In this role You will:

Conduct Loss Analysis exercises with the Plant management and define an achievable, coherent and robust set of improvement projects that support the execution the sites’ strategic plan

Through CIM Focused Improvement, define and drive the Sites improvement strategy

Defining and leading the Management Of Change (MoC) process

Implementing the projects with the sites’ team(s)

Conduct workshops & training to develop Know-How and support the site teams in executing the improvement plan

Transfer best practices with the other sites (regionally and globally) to build a robust standard way of completing CIM

Building an CIM culture in the site

Communicate progress and successes of achievements and support the CI Manager Europe by providing regular updates

Lead, coach, develop and motivate your workforce towards an excelling HSSE performance

Manage relationship with external service providers and contractors to improve safety during their activities on-site

Network with peers within the GSC Organization for sharing best practices

Embedding Safety Culture in the daily operations of the plant

Ensure the correct mentality and attitude of staff as regards housekeeping, safety, quality and productivity

Ensure the adherence to safety policies and standards by all members of the workforce through the implementation of the different processes

Take a leadership role in driving continuous HSSE improvement, ensures principals and standards related to HSSE are effectively established, communicated and engrained within the organization

Ensure compliance (legal and other) to all regulatory requirements with respect to manufacturing operations

We have the following requirements:

Master degree or equal by experience

A strong background of delivery

Excellent level of understanding around performance management concepts, benchmarking and metrics

Project planning/analysis expertise including experience & proficiency in Timescale and dependency management Financial management and tracking Change management / control processes Risk and issue management

Proven experience in Operational Excellence methodology

Fluent in English and French (written and verbal)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!