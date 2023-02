The CI Manager works very closely with the plant leadership team and other stakeholder. The incumbent is responsible for all activities relating to the continuous improvement of the plant, specifically:

Network with other CI experts in the network and plants to transfer best practices – can be external as well. Actively participate in development and exchange of best practises within the India PU as well as across the wider organisation.

Keep yourself updated on new tools/ techniques in the manufacturing domain and look for possible opportunities to implement them at the shopfloor.

Continuously drives the lean manufacturing agenda and reduces waste and drives productivity. Be the in-plant expert concerning continuous improvement methods and support other leadership team members in their application.

Leading the Plant Standardization and continual Improvement through Kaizen, 5S and other Lean approachs

Trains and coaches the organization and implement continuous improvement activities.

Drives the manufacturing excellence agenda of the plant and applies Continuous Improvement to quantitatively and qualitatively improve the safety, service, quality and costs position of the site.

Accountabilities

Lead the MAX- Manufacturing excellence program in the plant.

Lead the KPI management system of the plant, including ownership for running monthly steering committee.

Leads and executes the yearly in-depth plant Loss Analysis followed by an update of the plant loss funnel (recoverable losses and losses vs. ideal state) and plant MAX masterplan.

Identify, initiate and lead projects related predominantly to the 5 MAX pillars: Improve capacity utilisation (e.g. OEE), productivity, process and maintenance optimization plus Carbon.

Establish, maintain and improve a performance management system for the plant, from high level view down to shop floor level6 Support the other team members in running daily or weekly performance review sessions.

Drive the implementation of needed changes to position the plant for future challenges and to achieve the Vision/Mission of the plant.

Actively drives the plant culture towards MAX mindset, ownership and capability building of all employees. Special focus is on coaching/training of CI-Engineers, shift and team-leaders.

Develop metrics to ensure appropriate controls are identified, prioritized, and monitored to support effectiveness of the plant.