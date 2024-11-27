This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hard-working people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Continuous Improvement Manager based at Silvassa and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role!

The CI Manager works very closely with the plant leadership team and other stakeholder. The incumbent is responsible for all activities relating to the continuous improvement of the plant, specifically:

1. Drives the manufacturing excellence agenda of the plant and applies Continuous Improvement to quantitatively and qualitatively improve the safety, service, quality and costs position of the site.

2. Trains and coaches the organization and implement continuous improvement activities.

3. Leading the Plant Standardization and continual Improvement through Kaizen, 5S and other Lean approachs

4. Continuously drives the lean manufacturing agenda and reduces waste and drives productivity. Be the in-plant expert concerning continuous improvement methods and support other leadership team members in their application.

5. Keep yourself updated on new tools/ techniques in the manufacturing domain and look for possible opportunities to implement them at the shopfloor.

6. Network with other CI experts in the network and plants to transfer best practices – can be external as well. Actively participate in development and exchange of best practises within the India PU as well as across the wider organisation.

What you will deliver!

1. Lead the MAX- Manufacturing excellence program in the plant.

2. Lead the KPI management system of the plant, including ownership for running monthly steering committee.

3. Leads and drives the yearly in-depth plant Loss Analysis followed by an update of the plant loss funnel (recoverable losses and losses vs. ideal state) and plant MAX masterplan.

4. Identify, initiate and lead projects related predominantly to the 5 MAX pillars: Improve capacity utilisation (e.g. OEE), productivity, process and maintenance optimization plus Carbon.

5. Establish, maintain and improve a performance management system for the plant, from high level view down to shop floor level6. Support the other running daily or weekly performance review sessions.

6. Drive the implementation of needed changes to position the plant for future challenges and to achieve the Vision/Mission.

7. Actively drives the plant culture towards MAX approach, ownership and capability building of all employees. Special focus is on coaching/training of CI-Engineers, shift and team-leaders.

8. Develop metrics to ensure appropriate controls are identified, prioritized, and supervised to support effectiveness.

9. Drives standardization throughout all teams within the plant including CI-ways of working and use of Microsoft 365 tools (such as Power BI, Power Apps)

10. Act in a manner consistent with the BP “Who We Are” through our values, building enduring capability, energizing people and improving value in both short and long term commitments.



You will work with:

Internal :

Plant Manager, Site leadership Team, Central and Global Manufacturing Excellence Team, Plant executives and workmen

External:

Training and certification agencies



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.