Continuous Improvement Specialist

Job summary

The focus of this position is a service-focused professional who provides SAP knowledge and skillsets to coordinate and implement field activities utilizing SAP outputs. The role is accountable for providing SAP PM solutions to business needs, identifying process improvement opportunities, maintaining, and managing SAP PM master data, developing maintenance plans, and implementing standardized best practices. This position will work closely with field-based technicians, engineering, central SAP team to identify opportunities to maximize the value of the SAP system. The role will lead the planning/scheduling of PM, Project, and corrective work across the Haynesville asset by working with operations, maintenance, and engineering to optimize the schedule. The position will be a resource for assisting with data extraction for use in metric/KPI generation.

Key Accountabilities:

Actively support the field sites via QAQC of SAP PM Data and uploading data to SAP, including new equipment and changes to existing equipment, maintenance plans, task lists, and other Management of Change requirements.

Lead planning and scheduling process for the maintenance and operations teams through the identification of opportunity work resulting in schedule optimization.

Identify and implement solutions for mobile work management tool integration with the SAP system

Coordinate with the Central SAP team and the business units to identify and deploy SAP functionality that adds value to the process and data reporting.

Develop and implement automated data quality assurance and quality control for new equipment loads or modifications to existing equipment.

Develop and implement the SAP PM data standard and data governance program to verify the data standard.

Support the deployment of procedures, checklists, and engineering standards with SAP task lists.

Document and support systematic change management through the Management of Change system.

Actively support other data initiatives and teams that require data associated with work management

Bachelor’s degree in information technology (preferred) or Associates degree.

SAP certification (preferred).

Minimum of 5 years’ experience with SAP

Working knowledge of upstream production equipment and process safety systems.

Experience with planning/scheduling of activities.

Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change

Ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects, at times with conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

Exceptional collaboration and communication skills.

Outstanding organizational and time management skills.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)?*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.