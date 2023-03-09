Continuous Improvement Specialist

The focus of this position is a service-focused professional who provides SAP knowledge and skillsets to coordinate and implement field activities utilizing SAP outputs. The role is accountable for providing SAP PM solutions to business needs, identifying process improvement opportunities, maintaining, and managing SAP PM master data, developing maintenance plans, and implementing standardized best practices. This position will work closely with field-based technicians, engineering, central SAP team to identify opportunities to maximize the value of the SAP system. The role will lead the planning/scheduling of PM, Project, and corrective work across the Haynesville asset by working with operations, maintenance, and engineering to optimize the schedule. The position will be a resource for assisting with data extraction for use in metric/KPI generation.
Key Accountabilities: