Contract Administration Lead

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Grade HResponsible for coordinating the activities of a team accountable for providing day-to-day dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for a hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



The Contract Administration Manager will:

Lead the planning and performance of GBS Sourcing and Contracting’s Contract Management activities, including ensuring full compliance to the Contract Management Guidelines and Policies, Category Management Policy (CMP) and Ways of Working. Drive the process management improvements within the contract management discipline, including actively leading and/or participating in contract management standardisation, transformation and/or digitalisation projects. Continuously engage with the business units and service delivery teams to deliver consistent, simple and standardised contract management implementation. Support initiatives and projects to mitigate risk e.g. contract value leakage, risk management. Enhance contract management discipline competency and capabilities.

The Contract Administration Manager will maintain high standards of communication, impact analysis and evaluation of process changes within the contract management discipline. The Contract Administration Manager works collaboratively with Finance Procurement Teams, Sourcing & Contracting in GBS, GBS Contract Partner Team, Legal and other SMEs to deliver an optimal contract management approach in line with best practices. The Contract Administration Manager has People’s Manager accountability and leads a team of Contract Administration Management personnel in delivering the objectives (TBD).

The ideal candidate has strong practical and application experience in contract management, sourcing and contracting of goods & services in the energy sector (Upstream, Downstream) knowledge and understanding of contracts and legal terms, solid business ethics, coupled with a strong commercial orientation and communication skills.

Manage and maintain the contract management policies, procedures, templates. Lead implementation of contract management activities, e.g. Supporting contract assurance and audit, manage contract expiry and contract close out activities. Drive continuous change as part of any new processes/ways of working implementation in collaboration with respective SMEs and/or stakeholders.

Drive harmonisation of contract management processes across GBS Sourcing and Contracting; providing cross-divisional process standards. Drive integration with all other S2C business processes with the target of end-to-end optimisation. Coordinate with the process owners, GBS service delivery teams and SMEs to update and standardise contract management approach and templates where appropriate, share learnings and best practices, and ensure alignment with the end-to-end process objectives. Maintain and update a central contract management knowledge repository (including policies and procedures) and communicate effectively to practitioners.

Engage in continuous dialogue with business and service delivery stakeholders to discuss priorities and approach to process enhancements, standardisation and simplification. Analyse the business needs and support development of contract management transformation/digitalisation projects.

Educational background

Business, Finance, Commerce degree. MCIPS/ISM qualification, or at stage of pre-qualification, desirable.

Experience

More than 8 years working experience in Contracting and Procurement in the energy sector (Upstream, Downstream, Digital and IT, Indirect, or Workplace). More than 4 years of Contract Management in the energy sector (Upstream, Downstream, Digital and IT, Indirect, or Workplace). Has in-depth knowledge of Sourcing and contracting processes with knowledge and practical application experience in contract drafting, contract assurance and contract review and contract close out. Demonstrated experience in contract management activities such as Counterparty Due Diligence, Anti Bribery and Corruption (ABC) Certification with exposure/participation in contract audit. Knowledge of change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices with previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Fluent in English (Spoken and Written). Able to work in Europe/UK shift. Ability to communicate with varying stakeholder levels within the organisation, internal and external. Good interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape. Good influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross functional and diverse teams. Excellent problem-solving skills, analytical skills and ability to think outside the box. Role will require occasional hours outside of standard business hours – to join calls with overseas SMEs/Stakeholders. Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines. Contractually and commercially risk adverse. Experienced working in virtual teams. Agile Ways of Working.



