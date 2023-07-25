Contract Analyst

Job summary

Contract Enablement Senior Analyst is an individual contributor for delivering quality outcomes across BP’s Contract Lifecycle Management process specifically Contract Enablement. In addition, Contract Enablement Senior Analyst supports various BP businesses with a range of contract management and supplier validation activities. The ideal candidate has practical and application experience in contracting of services and commodities, extensive knowledge and understanding of contracts and legal terms, coupled with a strong communication skills. Working within a defined global process framework, there is an opportunity for this role to contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP third party arrangements are administered over the term of their life ensuring that maximum value is extracted from each arrangement.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Contract Enablement Senior Analyst is an individual contributor for delivering quality outcomes acrossBP’s Contract Lifecycle Management process specifically Contract Enablement.In addition, Contract Enablement Senior Analyst supports various BP businesses with a range ofcontract management and supplier validation activities. The ideal candidate has practical andapplication experience in contracting of services and commodities, extensive knowledge andunderstanding of contracts and legal terms, coupled with a strong communication skills.Working within a defined global process framework, there is an opportunity for this role to contributeto an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP third party arrangements are administeredover the term of their life ensuring that maximum value is extracted from each arrangement.



Job Description:

What you will deliver!

Enablement for 3rd party suppliers and end-to-end contract management life cycle review; inclusive of the following activities:

Contract Enablement

Support in validating, reviewing contracts and provide assurance by timely implementing them in accordance with BP Procurement guidelines and policies.

Perform contract quality compliance for contracts to mitigate risk and audit compliance before operationalization in Ariba.

Provide feedback to Procurement of any contractual ambiguities.

Support in contract enabling, compilation, and ensure relevant appendices or exhibits are appended.

Ensure contracts are signed and approved by BP’s authorized personnel in line with the company’s Limits of Authority and Power of Attorney policies.

Contract Creation

Build contract headers, contract workspace and contract compliance in ARIBA.

Facilitate signature process for contracts, amendments and variations.

Ensure storage and documentation of contract related documents in ARIBA. Support in facilitating transactional systems in accordance with the buying channel nominated.

Operationalize contract within the appropriate systems. 6. Ensure completes of P2P data before handing off for purchasing operations.

Contract Validation

Amend contract headers, contract workspace and contract compliance in ARIBA.

Monitor, analyse and ensure compliance to contracts.

Ensure the appropriate changes or notices being affected are made within the appropriate systems.

Run amendments, notifications, change order, variation orders and terminations in a timely manner.

Update the appropriate systems due to any change or amendments and connect with the impacted partners.

Contract Close Out and Exit

Ensure contracts are accurately closed out and terminated in ARIBA.

Archive documents to ensure legal compliance.

Close transactional systems in accordance to the contract requirements.

Analyse and share lessons learnt where required.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Educational background:

University degree in Finance, Accounting or Business and related Procurement field.

Experience:

8 years or more working experiences including Procurement and Supply chain. Must be able to work in UK & US shift (Role will require occasional hours outside of standard business hours)

Experienced of Source-to-Pay processes and systems.

Experienced in ARIBA or other e-procurement tools and deployments of similar scope and scale. • Extensive knowledge and application experience with contract terms and conditions.

Knowledge of procurement – contract operationalization, contract review and daily contract management!

Experienced working with global and virtual teams.

Expertise:

Proficient (both written & verbal) in English

Excellent influencing, analytical and problem-solving skills.

Works independently and pro-active in resolving issues

Contractually and commercially risk adverse.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.