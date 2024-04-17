Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Contract Enablement Senior Analyst is an individual contributor for delivering quality outcomes across BP’s Contract Lifecycle Management process specifically Contract Enablement.

In addition, Contract Enablement Senior Analyst supports various BP businesses with a range of contract management and supplier validation activities. The ideal candidate has practical and application experience in contracting of services and commodities, extensive knowledge and understanding of contracts and legal terms, coupled with a strong communication skills.

Working within a defined global process framework, there is an opportunity for this role to contribute to an enhanced Service Delivery Model around how BP third party arrangements are administered over the term of their life ensuring that maximum value is extracted from each arrangement.

Note: This role will support defined regions and will require you to work 3pm-12am Malaysia time Monday to Friday.

Key Accountabilities

Enablement for 3rd party suppliers and end-to-end contract management life cycle review; inclusive of the following activities:

Contract Enablement

Contract Creation

Contract Validation

Contract Close Out and Exit

Stakeholder Engagement & Communication

Contract Enablement

Support in validating, reviewing contracts and provide assurance by timely driving them in accordance with BP Procurement guidelines and policies.

Perform contract quality compliance for contracts to mitigate risk and audit compliance before operationalising in Ariba.

Provide feedback to Procurement of any contractual ambiguities.

Support in contract enabling, compilation, and ensure relevant appendices or exhibits are appended.

Ensure contracts are signed and approved by BP’s authorized personnel in line with the company’s Limits of Authority and Power of Attorney policies.

Contract Creation

Create contract headers, contract workspace and contract compliance in ARIBA.

Facilitate signature process for contracts, amendments and variations.

Ensure storage and documentation of contract related documents in ARIBA.

Support in facilitating transactional systems in accordance with the buying channel nominated.

Operationalise contract within the appropriate systems.

Ensure completes of P2P data before handing off for purchasing operations.

Contract Validation

Amend contract headers, contract workspace and contract compliance in ARIBA.

Monitor, analyse and ensure compliance to contracts.

Ensure the appropriate changes or notices being affected are made within the appropriate systems.

Manage amendments, notifications, change order, variation orders and terminations in a timely manner.

Update the appropriate systems due to any change or amendments and communicate with the impacted collaborators.

Contract Close Out and Exit

Ensure contracts are properly closed out and terminated in ARIBA.

Archive documents to ensure legal compliance.

Close transactional systems in accordance to the contract requirements.

Analyse and share lessons learnt where required.

Stakeholder Engagements & Communication

Collaborate with various internal stakeholders – Category/Sourcing teams, Business/Supplier Facing teams, Procurement Operations, Supplier Enablement and Master Data Management team; and third party including BPO.

Participate and contribute to discussions and meetings including advisory when supporting global collaborators from multi-cultural background to operationalise contracts in Ariba system.

Others

Support in the migration of company contracts from the legacy system into ARIBA.

Essential Education

University degree or equivalent experience in Finance, Accounting or Business and related Procurement subject area.

MCIPS/ISM qualification, or at stage of pre-qualification, desirable.

Essential Experience and Expertise

8 years or more working experiences including Procurement and Supply chain.

Must be able to work in UK & US shift.

Experienced of Source-to-Pay processes and systems.

Experienced in ARIBA or other e-procurement tools and deployments of similar scope and scale.

Extensive knowledge and application experience with contract terms and conditions.

Knowledge of procurement – contract operationalisation, contract review and daily contract management.

Experienced working with global and virtual teams.

Fluent and strong communication skills (both written & verbal) in English.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong collaborator management and influencing skills.

Works independently and pro-active in resolving issues

Role will require occasional hours outside of standard business hours – to join calls with global/ overseas teams

Contractually and commercially risk adverse.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.