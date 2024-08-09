This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Contract Enablement Senior Analyst will support, enable Contract Enablement for 3rd party suppliers and end-to-end contract management life cycle review; inclusive of the following activities:

Contract Enablement

Support in validating, reviewing contracts and provide assurance by timely implementing them in accordance with BP Procurement guidelines and policies.

Perform contract quality compliance for contracts to mitigate risk and audit compliance before operationalizing in Ariba.

Provide feedback to Procurement of any contractual ambiguities.

Support in contract enabling, compilation, and ensure relevant appendices or exhibits are appended.

Contract Creation

Facilitate signature process for contracts, amendments and variations.

Ensure storage and documentation of contract related documents in ARIBA.

Support in facilitating transactional systems in accordance with the buying channel nominated.

Operationalize contract within the appropriate systems.

Ensure completes of P2P data before handing off for purchasing operations.

Contract Validation

Amend contract headers, contract workspace and contract compliance in ARIBA.

Monitor, analyse and ensure compliance to contracts.

Ensure the appropriate changes or notices being affected are made.

Handle amendments, notifications, change order, variation orders and terminations in a timely manner.

Contract Close Out and Exit

Ensure contracts are accurately closed out and terminated in ARIBA.

Archive documents to ensure legal compliance.

Analyse and share lessons learnt where required.

Stakeholder Engagement & Communication

Collaborate with various internal partners Category/Sourcing team, Procurement Operations, Supplier Enablement and Master Data Management team; and third party including BPO.

Participate and contribute to discussions and meetings including advisory when supporting global customers from multi-cultural background to operationalize contracts in Ariba system.

Others

Support in the migration of company contracts from the legacy system into ARIBA.

Experience:

8 years or more working experiences including Procurement and Supply chain.

Must be able to work in UK/ US Shift.

Experienced of Source-to-Pay processes and systems.

Experienced in ARIBA or other e-procurement tools and deployments of similar scope and scale.

Extensive knowledge and application experience with contract terms and conditions.

Knowledge of procurement – contract operationalization, contract review and daily contract management.

Experienced working with global and virtual teams.

Expertise:

Proficient and strong interpersonal skills (both written & verbal) in English and Mandarin.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong customer management and influencing skills.

Works independently and pro-active in resolving issues

Role will require occasional hours outside of standard business hours – to join calls with global/ overseas teams.

Contractually and commercially risk adverse.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.