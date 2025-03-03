Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Contract Lead – German speaking

In this role You will:

Lead the planning and performance of FBT Sourcing and Contracting’s Contract Management activities, including ensuring full compliance to the Contract Management Guidelines and Policies, Category Management Policy (CMP) and Ways of Working.

Drive the process management improvements within the contract management field, including actively leading and/or participating in contract management standardisation, transformation and/or digitalisation projects.

Continuously engage with the business units and service delivery teams to deliver consistent, simple and standardised contract management implementation.

Enhance contract management discipline competency and capabilities.

Manage and maintain the contract management policies, procedures, templates.

Lead implementation of contract management activities, e.g. Supporting contract assurance and audit, manage contract expiry and contract close out activities.

Drive integration with all other S2C business processes with the target of end-to-end optimisation.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

At least B2 language skills in German

experience in Contracting and Procurement

Has in-depth knowledge of Sourcing and contracting processes with knowledge and practical application experience in contract drafting, contract assurance and contract review and contract close out.

Proven experience in complex contract negotiations and managing contractual disputes

Good interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape

Ability to communicate with varying collaborator levels within the organization, internal and external.

Knowledge and usage of Ariba, Compass or different ERP systems.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



