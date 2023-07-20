Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Contract Logistics Specialist is responsible for the operational aspects of the Secondary Transportation Services contract for Fuels UK and Air BP’s customers and providing function guidance to the wider Midstream Operations team. Ensuring that the Secondary Transportation (ST) contract services provider operates in accordance with the contractual agreement and BP’s OMS obligations. The Contract Logistics Specialist is the day to day link between BP and the ST Service contract provider to ensure that BP’s ST requirements for all of their customers are met in line with contractual arrangements. The role will escalate any contractual issues to the Truck Logistics Manager. The Truck Logistics Coordinator will act as the main supply liaison interface between the Service provider and BP’s UK Midstream team for all supply / fuels reliability issues working to improve fuels reliability at retail sites whilst balancing supply optimisation and supply disruption costs.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Act as the key daily interface between Fuels UK business and the Secondary Transport (ST) Service provider ensuring they are delivering to their committed contract obligations and providing mitigating actions where they are not.

Ensure ST contract Services provider is adhering to contractual requirements and in accordance with BP’s rules and standards.

Responsible for the delivery of a performance management framework with the ST Service provider and managing to the agreed SLAs. Ensuring the delivery of financial, operational and HSSE plans and identification and implementation of continuous improvement

Act as initial escalation point for incident reporting including out of hours. Escalate incidents as required by Commercial Logistics escalation process providing appropriate and timely information as required. Ensure all incidents are fully investigated and lessons learnt are shared and actions arising closed out

Oversee day to day transactions, PO creation, invoicing approval and provide recommendations for GFO and plan processes.

Act as main Business SME for Fuels Insights data application.

Provide daily / weekly / monthly operational KPI data and operational insight.

Provide insight and contribute to MI development for management reporting.

Liaison with ST Service provider ensuring resource alignment to demand requirements and interventions are taken when required.

Provide assurance through audit and verification that the ST Contract services provider is adhering to all contractual and regulatory Safety and quality expectations.

Provide operational input for secondary transport contract negotiations. Be the lead contact for Secondary Transport for functional support areas e.g. ethanol contracts.

Responsible for identification of improvement opportunities and projects to improve service and/or reduce cost ensuring appropriate engagement across the business and project plans are managed closely

Monitor compliance to the road, forecourt and loading safety plans identifying gaps and monitoring closure actions.

Technical / Job Competencies:

Transport Operations - Has a broad understanding of the legislation underpinning vehicle compliance and driver hours.

Transportation Consultancy Skills - Has good assimilation of the consultancy context.

Third Party Relationship Management - Builds effective working relationships with third parties to achieve their deliverables.

Customer Insights - Understands the customers’ business plan.

Customer Service Orientation - Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer-service problems.

OMS - Understands the OMS requirements that relate to own role.

Risk Assessment & Management - Understanding potential operating risks on a daily and long-term basis; taking appropriate risk reduction actions, including elimination or assuring appropriate prevention and mitigation barriers (control measures) are in place, in accordance with BP/regulatory requirements.

Working with Contractors - Recognizing and managing risks inherent in selecting and managing suppliers, contractors and other parties.

Knowledge & Experience:

Good communications, oral and written

Strong Influencing skills

Ability to interpret financial and key performance indicators into clear actions to deliver performance improvements

Ability to manage time and prioritise workload, must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

High level of attention to detail

High level of PC literacy, particularly MS Excel

Self-motivated and performance driven with a passion for logistics excellence



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Authentic Leadership, Business Acumen, Business Continuity Management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Contract creation, Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Creativity and Innovation, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, Digital fluency, Hazard Identification, Incident investigation and learning, Leading through ambiguity, Managing change, Oil spill preparedness and response, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.