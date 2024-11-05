Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Contracting Team and advance your career as a

Contract Management Manager – German speaking

In this role You will:

Lead a team of Contract Owner Leads

Lead the planning and performance of Sourcing and Contracting’s Contract Management activities, including ensuring full compliance to the Contract Management Guidelines and Policies, Category Management Policy and Ways of Working.

Drive the process management improvements within the contract management field, including actively leading and/or participating in contract management standardisation, transformation and/or digitalisation projects.

Continuously engage with the business units and service delivery teams to deliver consistent, simple and standardised contract management implementation.

Handle and maintain the contract management policies, procedures, templates.

Lead implementation of contract management activities, e.g. Supporting contract assurance and audit, lead contract expiry and contract close out activities.

Drive continuous change as part of any new processes/ways of working implementation in collaboration with respective SMEs and/or collaborators.

Drive harmonisation of contract management processes across Sourcing and Contracting; providing cross-divisional process standards.

Drive integration with all other S2C business processes with the target of end-to-end optimisation.

Coordinate with the process owners.

Analyse the business needs and support development of contract management transformation/digitalization projects.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English AND German

AND Proven experience in Contracting and Procurement

Has in-depth knowledge of Sourcing and contracting processes with knowledge and practical application experience in contract drafting, contract assurance and contract review and contract close out.

Knowledge and usage of Ariba, Compass or different ERP systems.

Demonstrated capability in using or developing scope for dashboards e.g. Power BI.

Proven leadership and experience in leading teams.

Good influencing skills and the ability to empower cross functional and diverse teams.

Excellent problem-solving skills, analytical skills and ability to think creatively.

Proven experience in complex contract negotiations and managing contractual disputes.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.