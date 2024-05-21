Contract Owner Lead - Wells

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
The Sourcing Lead – Well Services Central thru his / her team will projects as per business request, but not limited to the following activities:
Case Management
Sourcing manager will receive the demand and will allocate it to respective team member to get it completed. Continuously prioritize multiple project requests via the Case Management tool.
Category/Sourcing Strategy
Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to supported categories and regions, to evaluate market and industry conditions to formulate the Sourcing strategies and decisions.
Develop strategies based on category demand, request, market and suppliers’ conditions, Scope of Work, etc. and manage the approval process, in line with both Regional and Global Governance requirements.
Develop the ATM (approach to market) based on the approved Sourcing Strategy, and manage the associated approval processes.
Supplier Prequalification
Perform Suppliers’ screening/prequalification and monitor/manage the process status as per the related guidelines
Event Management
Support/manage the supplier selection process
Build case and liaise with Event Management team for sourcing projects & events (RFI/RFP/Reverse Auctions) in the available tools and systems.
Handle the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project Coordinate with Line and Bidders to ensure Technical and Commercial Bid Evaluation performed in accordance with CMP and Regional/NOC requirements.
Develop and acquire approvals for Award Recommendation documentation as per Governance Framework in respective regions.
Contracting
Determine the appropriate contract template and develop the contract content based on the information contained in the Sourcing Strategy, sourcing event and/or detailed scope of work specifications
Negotiate relevant contract terms with suppliers, within the defined parameters of legal and category guidance
Essential Education and Job Requirements
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in any subject area or related field (Engineering Degree will be an advantage)
The ideal candidate has minimum twelve (12) to fifteen (15) years of practical and application in End-to-End sourcing and contracting of services and commodities, coupled with a strong commercial skill and communication (oral and written English language) skills
Proven knowledge and relevant minimum five (5) to seven (7) in Oil and Gas categories such as Drilling, Well Services (Completions)
Strong customer leadership skills handling Global Partners
Strong influencing and negotiation skills, as well as proven leadership behaviors
Ability to work on shift hours
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation internationally
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.